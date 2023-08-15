Close
CU students sell out Buffs season passes in minutes

Aug 15, 2023, 5:11 PM

Colorado Buffaloes students...

Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The hype around the University of Colorado’s athletic department right now is hard to explain. The football program has been largely lousy for three decades, the basketball program isn’t a historic giant and there normally isn’t much going on around campus that excites the casuals. But coming along with those cross country and skiing successes is the addition of superstar athlete turned coach Deion Sanders, the No. 1 basketball recruit in the country—Cody Williams—and a women’s basketball program that has been rejuvenated.

Add all the dots together and highlight Coach Prime in particular and folks are excited about all things Colorado Buffaloes for the first time in a long time. No doubt the CU Buffs haven’t had a hard time drawing fans and have had one of the better student sections the entire time they’ve been in the Pac-12 but this season will be next level.

Colorado sells about 11,000 season passes per year, which this coming season will give kids access to football and basketball games with the other 13 on-campus sports being free for those enrolled in classes. That nearly dozen thousand number was sold out in about 100 minutes on Tuesday, when students were able to purchase the passes.

Colorado has been readying for this moment, even expanding their student section another section around the Folsom Field horseshoe before the school even hired Deion Sanders.

The $185 students dropped is less than the over $200 get-in-the-door price for the Nebraska game which will be Prime and these Buffs’ home debut. Plus the kids will get five other home games, including against CSU and USC, plus an exciting basketball slate. You can bet that Folsom Field will be a frenzy this year and the CU Events Center will bring a packed crowd to support Tad Boyle’s CU Buffs.

Buffs

