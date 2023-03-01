Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
BUFFS

Star Colorado Buffaloes basketball signee earns another prestigious honor

Mar 1, 2023, 3:19 PM
Cody Williams...
Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

Cody Williams continues his tear through the prep circuit en route to Boulder where he’ll play for Tad Boyle’s basketball team in the fall.

While Cody’s older brother Jalen Williams is turning out to be one of the best rookies in the NBA, the younger brother is getting ready for college. He finishes his high school days as a member of the 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Boys All-America Team.

Williams is a 6-foot, 8-inch, 180-pound small forward from Gilbert, Ariz., and is one of five Second Team All-America selections, meaning he’s one of the 10 best ballplayers in the country.

Williams is a five-star senior leading Arizona’s No. 1 ranked team who are 29-1 overall. On Saturday they’ll face Sunnyslope for the 2023 Open Division State Championship.

Earlier this winter Williams was named to the McDonald’s All-America team and is scheduled to participate in the McDonald’s All-American Games on Tuesday, Mar. 28, at the Toyota Center in Houston. He’ll then play in the 2023 USA Men’s Nike Hoop Summit on Saturday, April 8, in Portland.

Williams is Colorado’s first five-star recruit since David Harrison and is currently listed at No. 6 in the ESPN100 for the Class of 2023. 247Sports ranks Williams as the No. 8 player in the Class of 2023.

Next season he’ll look to turn around the CU Buffs, who have had a rare down year under Boyle. Right now the young squad is 15-15 and is threatening just a second time under .500 in over a decade. Williams is currently mocked to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

***

Buffs

Deion Sanders...
Jake Shapiro

The oddsmakers aren’t buying into the Coach Prime hype at CU

A gambling line is out on the Colorado Buffaloes game against Texas Christian, marking the Buffs as underdogs at the Horned Frogs
8 days ago
Deion Sanders...
Jake Shapiro

CU Buffs’ Deion Sanders steals spotlight on Super Bowl Radio Row

The Big Game isn’t until Sunday, but one of the major talking points of Thursday was Deion Sanders’ tour of Radio Row. The new Colorado Buffaloes head coach is unsurprisingly in Arizona, after a few big weeks of recruiting. Coach Prime and his family will already be part of the Super Bowl, starring in a […]
21 days ago
Deion Sanders...
Jake Shapiro

CU Buffs Deion Sanders and family star in Super Bowl commercial

The new head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes already crashed the College Football Championship and he'll be crashing the Super Bowl too
27 days ago
Demouy Kennedy...
Jake Shapiro

Buffs land former four-star Crimson Tide linebacker in Signing Day surprise

The Colorado Buffaloes made a somewhat unexpected splash on Wednesday's Signing Day, getting Demouy Kennedy to announce his commitment
29 days ago
Lil Wayne, Deion Sanders...
Jake Shapiro

Lil Wayne stunned by CU’s lockeroom as Coach Prime offers late night tour

Lil Wayne toured and was blown away by parts of Colorado's football headquarters on the eve of signing day, getting a look from Deion Sanders
29 days ago
Joel Klatt...
Jake Shapiro

Joel Klatt expects Deion Sanders’ CU Buffs to compete for playoff soon

Former Buffs quarterback turned star commentator Joel Klatt sees a path and laid it out on his college football podcast on Monday
1 month ago
Star Colorado Buffaloes basketball signee earns another prestigious honor