Star Colorado Buffaloes basketball signee earns another prestigious honor

Cody Williams continues his tear through the prep circuit en route to Boulder where he’ll play for Tad Boyle’s basketball team in the fall.

While Cody’s older brother Jalen Williams is turning out to be one of the best rookies in the NBA, the younger brother is getting ready for college. He finishes his high school days as a member of the 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Boys All-America Team.

Williams is a 6-foot, 8-inch, 180-pound small forward from Gilbert, Ariz., and is one of five Second Team All-America selections, meaning he’s one of the 10 best ballplayers in the country.

Williams is a five-star senior leading Arizona’s No. 1 ranked team who are 29-1 overall. On Saturday they’ll face Sunnyslope for the 2023 Open Division State Championship.

Earlier this winter Williams was named to the McDonald’s All-America team and is scheduled to participate in the McDonald’s All-American Games on Tuesday, Mar. 28, at the Toyota Center in Houston. He’ll then play in the 2023 USA Men’s Nike Hoop Summit on Saturday, April 8, in Portland.

Williams is Colorado’s first five-star recruit since David Harrison and is currently listed at No. 6 in the ESPN100 for the Class of 2023. 247Sports ranks Williams as the No. 8 player in the Class of 2023.

Next season he’ll look to turn around the CU Buffs, who have had a rare down year under Boyle. Right now the young squad is 15-15 and is threatening just a second time under .500 in over a decade. Williams is currently mocked to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

***