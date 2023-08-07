Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

SMASHED IT

Ryan McMahon wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

Aug 7, 2023, 1:27 PM | Updated: 1:30 pm

Ryan McMahon...

(Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BY 104.3 THE FAN


Denver Sports

Ryan McMahon earned this week’s Smashburger “Smashed It” Play of the Week for his home run against the Cardinals on Saturday.

With the Rockies trailing St. Louis 6-1 in the eighth, McMahon stepped to the plate and launched a ball to right for a long home run. It was McMahon’s 19th homer of the 2023 season. Unfortunately, the Rockies went on to lose by a final score of 6-2, but they did take two of three from the Cardinals to win the series.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Saturday:

***

Smashed It

Ryan McMahon...

104.3 The Fan

Ryan McMahon wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

With the Rockies leading Oakland 1-0 in the fifth inning, Ryan McMahon slapped a double into the left-centerfield gap, scoring Ezequiel Tovar

8 days ago

Nolan Jones...

104.3 The Fan

Nolan Jones wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

With the Rockies trailing 3-0, Nolan Jones came to the plate and launched a ball to right way over the wall and into the second deck

15 days ago

C.J. Cron...

104.3 The Fan

C.J. Cron wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

With the Rockies trailing the Yankees 3-1 in the eighth inning, C.J. Cron drilled a ball to center with the bases loaded for a grand slam

22 days ago

Austin Wynns...

104.3 The Fan

Austin Wynns wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

With the Rockies trailing 2-1, Austin Wynns hit a fly ball to left that got caught up in the wind and snuck a couple of rows over the wall

29 days ago

Brenton Doyle...

104.3 The Fan

Brenton Doyle wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

With the Rockies trailing Los Angeles 25-0 (yes, not a typo), Doyle drilled a ball to deep centerfield that snuck over the fence

1 month ago

Nolan Jones...

104.3 The Fan

Nolan Jones wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

With the Rockies and Padres tied 4-4 in the ninth, Jones came to the plate and launched a no doubter deep into the seats in right field

2 months ago

Ryan McMahon wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week