Ryan McMahon wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week
Aug 7, 2023, 1:27 PM | Updated: 1:30 pm
(Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Ryan McMahon earned this week’s Smashburger “Smashed It” Play of the Week for his home run against the Cardinals on Saturday.
With the Rockies trailing St. Louis 6-1 in the eighth, McMahon stepped to the plate and launched a ball to right for a long home run. It was McMahon’s 19th homer of the 2023 season. Unfortunately, the Rockies went on to lose by a final score of 6-2, but they did take two of three from the Cardinals to win the series.
Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Saturday:
Ryan McMahon – Colorado Rockies (19)
pic.twitter.com/lJmF406Rjw
— MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) August 6, 2023
***