Ryan McMahon wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week
Jul 31, 2023, 4:35 PM | Updated: 5:58 pm
(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Ryan McMahon earned this week’s Smashburger “Smashed It” Play of the Week for his RBI double against the Athletics on Sunday.
With the Rockies leading Oakland 1-0 in the fifth inning, McMahon slapped a double into the left-centerfield gap, scoring Ezequiel Tovar and giving Colorado a 2-0 lead. The Rockies went on to win by that same score, avoiding what would’ve been a brutal sweep by the Athletics at Coors Field.
Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday:
Another 🥩 for @Ry_McMahon #Rockies pic.twitter.com/xVHfRHNoJT
— AT&T SportsNet™ | RM (@ATTSportsNetRM) July 30, 2023
***