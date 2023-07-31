Ryan McMahon wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

Ryan McMahon earned this week’s Smashburger “Smashed It” Play of the Week for his RBI double against the Athletics on Sunday.

With the Rockies leading Oakland 1-0 in the fifth inning, McMahon slapped a double into the left-centerfield gap, scoring Ezequiel Tovar and giving Colorado a 2-0 lead. The Rockies went on to win by that same score, avoiding what would’ve been a brutal sweep by the Athletics at Coors Field.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday:

***