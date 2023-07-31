Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

SMASHED IT

Ryan McMahon wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

Jul 31, 2023, 4:35 PM | Updated: 5:58 pm

Ryan McMahon...

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BY 104.3 THE FAN


Denver Sports

Ryan McMahon earned this week’s Smashburger “Smashed It” Play of the Week for his RBI double against the Athletics on Sunday.

With the Rockies leading Oakland 1-0 in the fifth inning, McMahon slapped a double into the left-centerfield gap, scoring Ezequiel Tovar and giving Colorado a 2-0 lead. The Rockies went on to win by that same score, avoiding what would’ve been a brutal sweep by the Athletics at Coors Field.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday:

***

Smashed It

Nolan Jones...

104.3 The Fan

Nolan Jones wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

With the Rockies trailing 3-0, Nolan Jones came to the plate and launched a ball to right way over the wall and into the second deck

8 days ago

C.J. Cron...

104.3 The Fan

C.J. Cron wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

With the Rockies trailing the Yankees 3-1 in the eighth inning, C.J. Cron drilled a ball to center with the bases loaded for a grand slam

15 days ago

Austin Wynns...

104.3 The Fan

Austin Wynns wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

With the Rockies trailing 2-1, Austin Wynns hit a fly ball to left that got caught up in the wind and snuck a couple of rows over the wall

22 days ago

Brenton Doyle...

104.3 The Fan

Brenton Doyle wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

With the Rockies trailing Los Angeles 25-0 (yes, not a typo), Doyle drilled a ball to deep centerfield that snuck over the fence

1 month ago

Nolan Jones...

104.3 The Fan

Nolan Jones wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

With the Rockies and Padres tied 4-4 in the ninth, Jones came to the plate and launched a no doubter deep into the seats in right field

2 months ago

Ryan McMahon...

104.3 The Fan

Ryan McMahon wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

With the Rockies and Royals tied 0-0 in the first, McMahon launched a line drive to right field that cleared the wall for a solo home run

2 months ago

Ryan McMahon wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week