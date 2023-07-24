Close
SMASHED IT

Nolan Jones wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

Jul 24, 2023, 12:12 PM

Nolan Jones...

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports

Nolan Jones earned this week’s Smashburger “Smashed It” Play of the Week for his three-run home run against the Marlins in Miami on Saturday.

With the Rockies trailing 3-0 in the seventh inning, Jones came to the plate and launched a ball to right way over the wall and into the second deck. The 445-foot blast tied the game 3-3 and Colorado went on to win 4-3 and take the series from the Marlins.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Saturday:

***

