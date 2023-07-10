Close
SMASHED IT

Austin Wynns wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

Jul 10, 2023, 12:01 PM

Austin Wynns...

(Photo by Kyle Cooper/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kyle Cooper/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports

Austin Wynns earned this week’s Smashburger “Smashed It” Play of the Week for his home run against the Giants on Saturday in San Francisco.

With the Rockies trailing 2-1 in the second inning, Wynns hit a deep fly ball to left field that got caught up in the wind and snuck a couple of rows over the wall. The blast tied the game 2-2, but unfortunately Colorado would go on to lose 5-3. Still, it was the first dinger of the year for Wynns, so that had to be a good feeling.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Saturday:

