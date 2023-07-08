Close
NUGGETS

Nikola Jokic went rafting and fans showered him with “MVP” chants

Jul 8, 2023, 1:50 PM | Updated: 1:56 pm

Nikola Jokic...

(Photo by Oliver Bunic / AFP) (Photo by OLIVER BUNIC/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by OLIVER BUNIC/AFP via Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Nikola Jokic, the MVP, is loved all over the world.

We told you yesterday Jokic was in Bosnia, when something hilarious happened, and today he hit the water.

Specifically, Jokic was on a raft in the Republika Srpska. That’s one of the two entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina, according to Wikipedia.

Anyhow, a clip of the Denver Nuggets and NBA star is now going viral as fans showered him with “MVP” chants as he made his way down a river.

Jokic appears to be enjoying himself, wearing some sort of a wet suit and looking like he recently went for a dip. Jokic is enjoying his best life back overseas, including watching his horses compete just days after the Nuggets’ victory parade.

You keep doing you, King. And wherever Jokic goes, it seems fans will show him the love he deserves.

