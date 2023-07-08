Nikola Jokic went rafting and fans showered him with “MVP” chants

Nikola Jokic, the MVP, is loved all over the world.

We told you yesterday Jokic was in Bosnia, when something hilarious happened, and today he hit the water.

Specifically, Jokic was on a raft in the Republika Srpska. That’s one of the two entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina, according to Wikipedia.

Anyhow, a clip of the Denver Nuggets and NBA star is now going viral as fans showered him with “MVP” chants as he made his way down a river.

Jokic getting some MVP chants while rafting is amazing 🃏pic.twitter.com/0VfIpSsNCv — SuperBook Colorado (@SuperBookCO) July 8, 2023

Jokic appears to be enjoying himself, wearing some sort of a wet suit and looking like he recently went for a dip. Jokic is enjoying his best life back overseas, including watching his horses compete just days after the Nuggets’ victory parade.

You keep doing you, King. And wherever Jokic goes, it seems fans will show him the love he deserves.

