This hilarious Nikola Jokic story in Bosnia could only happen to him

Nikola Jokic walks into your market to buy a beer, what do you say to the world’s best basketball player?

For one woman behind the counter of a convenience store in Bosnia, all she could say is, ‘you’re tall, maybe you should play basketball.’

No, really this happened.

According to multiple reports and some rough translation from Google, the Denver Nuggets star center had a hilarious interaction while buying beer about six hours outside of his hometown of Sombor, Serbia.

“You’re so tall you should play basketball,” a woman named Dina working the register said to the 7-footer with two MVPs to his name.

Brat Jokic opusteno kupuje pivkana u Gorazdu. A sto je jos jace prodavacica mu rekla " Koliko si visok trebao si biti kosarkas ," pic.twitter.com/BMfgCjdSu3 — Hide Nakaa (@hidenakaaa) July 6, 2023

A Bosnian man who owns the market told the media outlet this, roughly:

“I was in the city when they called me and said do you know that Nikola Jokić is in our market. This worker called me and said that Nikola and his friends stopped for him to pass with a forklift to do work, and then they entered the market for a drink and some small things. They were kind and in a good mood. No one could believe it, but it happens. Dina, the cashier, made us all laugh. Of course, we shared the videos. Raja was delighted to meet her, but we are sorry that we didn’t have a chance to talk a little. Nikola, and everyone else is always welcome in Goražde and with us,” Dino Zorlak, owner of the market, told Klix.ba.

The media outlet surmised that Jokic was likely on his way to a rafting trip in the Tara River Canyon passing through Goražde, which he did last year. Only Arizona’s Grand Canyon is longer than the Tara’s.

Jokic has been home for a few weeks now and the spottings have been fun each time. He got back on the court to play a local pickup game of hoops over the weekend, and he’s just generally enjoying home.

***

