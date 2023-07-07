Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

This hilarious Nikola Jokic story in Bosnia could only happen to him

Jul 7, 2023, 12:23 PM

Nikola Jokic...

Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Nikola Jokic walks into your market to buy a beer, what do you say to the world’s best basketball player?

For one woman behind the counter of a convenience store in Bosnia, all she could say is, ‘you’re tall, maybe you should play basketball.’

No, really this happened.

According to multiple reports and some rough translation from Google, the Denver Nuggets star center had a hilarious interaction while buying beer about six hours outside of his hometown of Sombor, Serbia.

“You’re so tall you should play basketball,” a woman named Dina working the register said to the 7-footer with two MVPs to his name.

A Bosnian man who owns the market told the media outlet this, roughly:

“I was in the city when they called me and said do you know that Nikola Jokić is in our market. This worker called me and said that Nikola and his friends stopped for him to pass with a forklift to do work, and then they entered the market for a drink and some small things. They were kind and in a good mood. No one could believe it, but it happens. Dina, the cashier, made us all laugh. Of course, we shared the videos. Raja was delighted to meet her, but we are sorry that we didn’t have a chance to talk a little. Nikola, and everyone else is always welcome in Goražde and with us,” Dino Zorlak, owner of the market, told Klix.ba.

The media outlet surmised that Jokic was likely on his way to a rafting trip in the Tara River Canyon passing through Goražde, which he did last year. Only Arizona’s Grand Canyon is longer than the Tara’s.

Jokic has been home for a few weeks now and the spottings have been fun each time. He got back on the court to play a local pickup game of hoops over the weekend, and he’s just generally enjoying home.

***

Nuggets

Bruce Brown...

Will Petersen

ESPN calls the Nuggets one of the biggest “losers” of the offseason

Even with a ring this is the type of criticism the Denver Nuggets are going to face, with folks not understanding their plan worked before

16 hours ago

NBA Summer League...

Andrew Mason

How to watch the Denver Nuggets in NBA Summer League

The Denver Nuggets begin NBA Summer League play on Friday with a matchup that could still be a preview of a future NBA Finals.

2 days ago

Vlatko Čančar...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets champion Vlatko Čančar celebrated in his hometown

Just a few miles south on the coast of one of the bigger Italian cities you'll find a shrine to Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Čančar

2 days ago

Jalen Pickett...

Jake Shapiro

Denver Nuggets sign both their 2023 second-round picks

The Denver Nuggets roster is essentially locked up just a few days into the official offseason, with the signings of two more young players

2 days ago

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray...

Jake Shapiro

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray return to court for first time since title

The Denver Nuggets are having a great summer, but Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic's parties have ended as they each are back playing basketball

2 days ago

Justin Holiday...

Will Petersen

The Nuggets may have just landed their replacement for Jeff Green

Justin Holiday is 6-foot-6 and 180 pounds, and has bounced around the NBA over a career that started all the way back in 2012

6 days ago

This hilarious Nikola Jokic story in Bosnia could only happen to him