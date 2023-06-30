Kris Bryant returns from latest stay on injured list

After missing the last month with a foot injury, outfielder Kris Bryant is back from the injured list.

The Rockies officially activated the former MVP on Friday in advance of their three-game series against the Detroit Tigers. Bryant had a brief rehab stint with AAA Albuquerque, going 1-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts Wednesday against the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Before landing on the injured list this season, Bryant played 50 games — eight more than last year. In the 92 games he’s played for the Rockies, he has a .283/.359/.420 line, including 10 home runs in 350 at-bats — an average of one home run every 35.0 at-bats that is below the one-every-19.7 at-bats rate he achieved during seven seasons with the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants.

Still, Bryant’s presence helps the team — scattershot as that presence may be. Colorado is 41-51 with Bryant in the lineup the last two years. Without him, the Rockies are 60-95.

Bryant is the second Rockies standout to return to the lineup during this homestand. Earlier this week, the team activated first baseman C.J. Cron from the injured list after he spent six weeks there due to back spasms.

The Rockies are 3-3 so far on this long stay at Coors Field, suffering a few embarrassing losses but treading water. Though Colorado is just about on pace for their first-ever 100-loss season.

In making room for Bryant, Colorado orchestrated a few moves, brining back left-handed pitcher Ty Blach from Albuquerque. The Colorado native was designated for assignment and outrighted to Triple-A at the end of April. Bryant and Blach take the spots right-handed pitcher Matt Carasiti, who goes on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation and the Rockies designated catcher Jorge Alfaro for assignment. Alfaro had five hits in 10 games as backup catcher for the Rockies while Carasiti has made 14 appearances out of the bullpen.

