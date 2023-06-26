Close
ROCKIES

Rockies get a 2022 All-Star back from the injured list

Jun 26, 2023, 5:07 PM

C.J. Cron...

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

Although big-picture issues for the Rockies remain, the biggest reason for their 2023 descent to the foot of the NL West remains injuries.

They lost Gold Glove winner Brendan Rodgers to a shoulder injury in spring training. They started the season without outfielder Randal Grichuk. Fellow outfielder Kris Bryant and designated hitter Charlie Blackmon remain on the injured list.

And a slew of pitchers are sidelined, including Germán Márquez, Antonio Senzatela, Lucas Gilbreath, Ryan Feltner, Tyler Kinley and Brent Suter.

But on Monday, they got first baseman C.J. Cron back from the injured list. He landed there May 15 due to back spasms, but the Rockies activated him Monday without a minor-league rehab stint.

Cron’s production was off prior to landing on the IL. His .228/.277/.426 line was off of his production from last year — when he had a .783 OPS — and his 2021 season, when he posted career highs in batting average, on-base percentage and OPS.

However, Crown will have a chance to get back to form — which could allow him to increase his trade-market value.

“We’re really trying to determine who’s going to be part of our future going forward,” Rockies GM Bill Schmidt said during a June 17 interview on the AT&T SportsNet broadcast.

The 33-year-old Cron has an expiring contract, which could make him expendable — especially if the Rockies want to take a longer look at Elehuris Montero, who started 12 games at first base while Cron sat on the injured list.

Cron’s return is part of what made Mike Moustakas expendable. The Rockies dealt Moustakas to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim late Saturday night in exchange for minor-league pitching prospect Connor Van Scoyoc.

***

