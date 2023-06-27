Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

ROCKIES

Rockies’ $182 million man headed to Triple-A Albuquerque

Jun 27, 2023, 2:48 PM

Kris Bryant...

Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Kris Bryant’s two-year tenure with the Colorado Rockies thus far has been really bad, and there are only another five years left on his $182 million deal.

Without Bryant over the past few weeks, the Rockies have been the worst team in the National League at 7-17. But the Rockies are getting reinforcements this week, with last year’s All-Star C.J. Cron coming off the Injured List ahead of Tuesday’s series-opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Bryant beginning a rehab assignment in Albuquerque on Wednesday.

This is the third time in two seasons that Bryant goes to Triple-A as he’s fought the injury bug, but the first time he’ll play home games for the ‘Topes. Bryant has only played 92 games in purple since signing the mega-deal ahead of the 2022 season and thus far he’s been worth 0.0 rWAR. He has slashed .283/.359/.420 with 10 home runs and 31 RBI while playing corner outfield.

Bryant, the former MVP of the NL, has dealt with back issues and is now trying to return from a heel bruise that has kept him out since the tail-end of May.

The Rockies are 41-51 over the past two seasons when Bryant plays, a .445 win percentage, which is up big-time from the 58-92 in games he hasn’t played, a .386 win percentage. Or the Rockies are exactly a 100-loss team without Bryant over the past two seasons compared to just bad.

Cron is DH’ing against Clayton Kershaw on Tuesday, though his .228/.277/.426 line to start the year was bad. He had a .783 OPS and career highs in batting average, on-base percentage and OPS last season.

The Rockies finish this long home stand that began with a somehow embarrassing series win against the Angeles with a series against the Dodgers then Detroit Tigers before hitting the road for the Fourth of July.

So Bryant will likely be back for the set against the Tigers if all goes well in rehabbing for the Isotopes.

***

Rockies

C.J. Cron...

Andrew Mason

Rockies get a 2022 All-Star back from the injured list

Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron returned to the active roster Monday after being on the injured list since May 15 due to back spasms.

2 days ago

Brenton Doyle...

104.3 The Fan

Brenton Doyle wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

With the Rockies trailing Los Angeles 25-0 (yes, not a typo), Doyle drilled a ball to deep centerfield that snuck over the fence

2 days ago

Karl Kaufmann...

James Merilatt

At this point, Rockies fans have no one to blame but themselves

When more than 130,000 fans come through the turnstiles for a weekend series, there's no motivation for Colorado to do anything new

2 days ago

Mike Moustakas...

Andrew Mason

The start of a sell-off? Rockies trade Mike Moustakas

Mike Moustakas is the first to go. It seems likely that he will not be the last after being traded to the Angels just after Saturday's 25-1 flogging.

4 days ago

Bud Black...

Andrew Mason

The Rockies just gave up 23 runs in four innings and we’re still counting

The Rockies endured the worst inning in club history — and that was only the start.

4 days ago

Zac Veen...

Andrew Mason

From bad to worse: Rockies’ top minor-league prospect has season-ending surgery

2020 first-round pick Zac Veen underwent surgery to repair a ligament in his left hand, ending the season for the AA outfielder.

6 days ago

Rockies’ $182 million man headed to Triple-A Albuquerque