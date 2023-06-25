Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

ROCKIES

The start of a sell-off? Rockies trade Mike Moustakas

Jun 24, 2023, 11:19 PM

Mike Moustakas...

(Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

Mike Moustakas watched the 25-1 carnage from the safety of the Rockies dugout Saturday.

Whatever happens Sunday, he’ll see it from the other dugout.

Just after the dust cleared from the second-most-lopsided home loss by any Major League team in the last 122 years, the Rockies announced the trade of Moustakas to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for minor-league pitcher Connor Van Scoyoc.

And with that, the Rockies did something they didn’t do last year: make a deal in advance of the trade deadline. In this case, they did so over a month before the Aug. 1 deadline.

A sinker-throwing right hander, Van Scoyoc has a 1.097 WHIP and a 2.76 ERA in 11 starts this season for the high-A Tri-City Dust Devils of the Northwest League. He also pitched in the Arizona Fall League last season following a year in the California League.

Moustakas’ use declined over the course of the season after he signed with the team during spring training. Nine of his last 18 appearances for the Rockies saw him enter as a pinch hitter. But he turned in a solid .270/.360/,435 line, and did so without extreme righty-lefty splits.

The Rockies brought in Moustakas just after learning that they could lose second baseman Brendan Rodgers for the season. Colorado thought it might need Moustakas to play third base with Ryan McMahon moving to second to fill in for Rodgers. But McMahon eventually returned to third. Meanwhile, the Rockies eventually settled on giving Harold Castro and recent callup Coco Montes the work at second base.

Most of Moustakas’ starts came at first base. But with C.J. Cron progressing as he works toward a return from the injured list and the desire to give Elehuris Montero a longer look as a fill-in, the Rockies decided there wasn’t room for Moustakas any longer.

The trade could be an indication that the Rockies are poised to enter sell mode. Last week, general manager Bill Schmidt said that the team had not committed to a deadline direction.

The Rockies lost the game taking place while he conducted that on-air interview. They lost five of the six games that followed, including Saturday’s historic debacle.

Moustakas is the first to go. It seems likely he won’t be the last.

***

Rockies

Bud Black...

Andrew Mason

The Rockies just gave up 23 runs in four innings and we’re still counting

The Rockies endured the worst inning in club history — and that was only the start.

1 day ago

Zac Veen...

Andrew Mason

From bad to worse: Rockies’ top minor-league prospect has season-ending surgery

2020 first-round pick Zac Veen underwent surgery to repair a ligament in his left hand, ending the season for the AA outfielder.

3 days ago

Bud Black...

Will Petersen

The hapless Rockies are once again on pace to lose 100 games

The Rockies are now on their second eight-game losing streak this season, and their record is an ugly 29-48, easily the worst in the NL

4 days ago

George Frazier...

James Merilatt

Former Rockies TV analyst George Frazier passes away at 68

From 1998-2015, the former big-league pitcher was in the TV booth for Rockies games, being a part of many memorable moments

6 days ago

Bill Schmidt...

Andrew Mason

Rockies GM Bill Schmidt non-committal about trade-deadline plans

The Rockies were the only team to stand pat at the Major League Baseball trade deadline last year. Will this year be different?

8 days ago

Nolan Jones...

104.3 The Fan

Nolan Jones wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

With the Rockies and Padres tied 4-4 in the ninth, Jones came to the plate and launched a no doubter deep into the seats in right field

13 days ago

The start of a sell-off? Rockies trade Mike Moustakas