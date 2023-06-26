Nuggets GM Calvin Booth explains what he likes about his draft picks

The Denver Nuggets and GM Calvin Booth introduced their rookies on Monday at Ball Arena.

Booth had three selections in the 2023 NBA Draft and kept all three, not making any further trades. He took guard Julian Strawther out of Gonzaga, guard Jalen Pickett out of Penn State and forward Hunter Tyson out of Clemson.

The picks were separated by just nine spots, as Strawther went at No. 29, Pickett at No. 32 and Tyson at No. 37.

Booth was asked what he likes about his three draft picks, and pointed out he was looking for a skillset he might not be able to find anywhere else.

“I like to utilize the draft to get archetypes that are hard to get in free agency or the trade market. I feel like all these guys up here on the stage are unique,” Booth said.

And all three guys have a ton of experience in the college game. Strawther played three years, while both Pickett and Tyson played five. Booth mentioned he thinks head coach Michael Malone would be comfortable playing all three next season if he has to, and also complimented the guys more.

“Julian’s a great shooter, 6-foot-7 guard. Jalen’s a great basketball player all-around and can make others better with his play. Hunter’s got an incredible motor, is a great shooter, surprisingly flexible for his game and can play on the wing,” Booth said.

With the future of Bruce Brown still uncertain, he’s now a free agent, Booth went out of his way to point out the roster has other options at backup point guard.

“All these guys, it’s hard to find true point guards. We feel like we have two of them in Jalen and Collin (Gillespie). I think that’s going to help maximize this window when we get these guys that you can’t get otherwise and we raise them,” Booth said.

And raise them is what the Nuggets will do, implementing their championship culture on three new additions to the roster.

