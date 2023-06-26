Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Nuggets GM Calvin Booth explains what he likes about his draft picks

Jun 26, 2023, 12:50 PM

Calvin Booth...

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Nuggets and GM Calvin Booth introduced their rookies on Monday at Ball Arena.

Booth had three selections in the 2023 NBA Draft and kept all three, not making any further trades. He took guard Julian Strawther out of Gonzaga, guard Jalen Pickett out of Penn State and forward Hunter Tyson out of Clemson.

The picks were separated by just nine spots, as Strawther went at No. 29, Pickett at No. 32 and Tyson at No. 37.

Booth was asked what he likes about his three draft picks, and pointed out he was looking for a skillset he might not be able to find anywhere else.

“I like to utilize the draft to get archetypes that are hard to get in free agency or the trade market. I feel like all these guys up here on the stage are unique,” Booth said.

And all three guys have a ton of experience in the college game. Strawther played three years, while both Pickett and Tyson played five. Booth mentioned he thinks head coach Michael Malone would be comfortable playing all three next season if he has to, and also complimented the guys more.

“Julian’s a great shooter, 6-foot-7 guard. Jalen’s a great basketball player all-around and can make others better with his play. Hunter’s got an incredible motor, is a great shooter, surprisingly flexible for his game and can play on the wing,” Booth said.

With the future of Bruce Brown still uncertain, he’s now a free agent, Booth went out of his way to point out the roster has other options at backup point guard.

“All these guys, it’s hard to find true point guards. We feel like we have two of them in Jalen and Collin (Gillespie). I think that’s going to help maximize this window when we get these guys that you can’t get otherwise and we raise them,” Booth said.

And raise them is what the Nuggets will do, implementing their championship culture on three new additions to the roster.

***

Nuggets

Hunter Tyson...

Will Petersen

With pick No. 37 in the NBA Draft, the Nuggets select a forward

Tyson averaged 15.3 points per games and 9.6 rebounds at Clemson a year ago, and he's not just a big guy who can only score inside

5 days ago

Jalen Pickett...

James Merilatt

At No. 32 in the NBA Draft, the Nuggets take a point guard

With Bruce Brown opting out of his contract, Denver was in need of depth in their backcourt, something they added early in round two

5 days ago

Julian Strawther...

Will Petersen

At pick No. 29 in the NBA Draft, the Nuggets take a Gonzaga guard

Julian Strawther, a 6-foot-7 guard out of Gonzaga, averaged 15.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs this season

5 days ago

Jordan Poole, Chris Paul...

Jake Shapiro

West stays wild as the Warriors now try to catch the Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors are responding to the Denver Nuggets title in a crazy way, adding another Hall of Famer into their mix

5 days ago

Calvin Booth...

Will Petersen

Report: Nuggets make a trade into the first-round of the NBA Draft

One year after finding Christian Braun late in the first-round, Calvin Booth made a move to get back into Round 1 for Thursday night's draft

6 days ago

Denver Nuggets celebrate title...

Will Petersen

Nuggets rule field for 2023 ESPYS, plus other Colorado nominees

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is nominated for "Best Athlete, Men's Sports" as well as "Best Championship Performance" and "Best NBA Player"

6 days ago

Nuggets GM Calvin Booth explains what he likes about his draft picks