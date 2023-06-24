Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos should still pursue some big names that are available

Jun 24, 2023, 12:08 PM | Updated: 12:14 pm

Dalvin Cook...

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos have been busy this off-season with Sean Payton and the Walton-Penner group running the show. They’ve committed to rebuilding this organization and bringing back the winning culture that it once had.

Payton’s been focused on fixing weak areas that the Broncos have had for years and has already made significant changes within the team to address these issues. He’s picked up prominent players like offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey, defensive end Zach Allen, offensive guard Ben Powers and running back Samaje Perine.

The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group made it a priority this offseason to create a better experience for the fans and players. They are currently in the middle of their $100 million renovations to Empower Field and are discussing renovating or replacing the current training facility.

The Broncos have spared no expense to upgrade this team, but it doesn’t seem like Payton is done quite yet. Rumors are going around the league that the Broncos are after several star players available on the market and should be pursued no matter the circumstances.

While the Broncos do not have enough cap space to go after all of these players, they can move around some money and sign one of them. Any of these guys could change the entire dynamic of the team.

Over the last couple of weeks, there have been talks about the Broncos potentially picking up star running back Dalvin Cook. With Javonte Williams’ health status still in question, the Broncos need to find a reliable replacement if he isn’t ready to return at the start of the season.

With both sides becoming more divided since the franchise tag, Raiders RB Josh Jacobs may also become available and would be a massive upgrade to the running back position if the situation presents itself. Payton has already been trying to recruit him since the Super Bowl.

While it’s unlikely that the Broncos will get Jacobs at the end of the day, it has definitely been on Payton’s mind in the past, and if the opportunity presents itself, he may want to jump on it.

On defense, the Broncos could use some help with another edge rusher, and Colts defensive end, Yannick Ngakoue, would be that missing piece. He’s a dominant player that makes his presence known and has a total of 65 career sacks; 9.5 came last season.

Adding Ngakoue to the Broncos defense would help improve their pass rushing, which they struggled with the previous year. Another important point is that he played 16 games last season. It’s critical that the Broncos defense remains healthy this year in order to succeed.

There are still have several big-name players on the market that could become significant difference-makers if the Broncos decide to pursue them.

Regardless of its offense or defense, any of these players would instantly improve this team and should be looked at if the options are available.

This year, the Broncos need to win; this is their chance to go all out and make it happen.

***

Broncos

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)...

Cecil Lammey

WHAT IF … the Broncos hire Kyle Shanahan in 2017?

The Broncos had Kyle Shanahan in their building during the 2017 coach-hiring cycle. But they went in another direction. How would Mike Shanahan’s son have changed things? Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason reveal just how recent Broncos history might have taken a far different path on this alternate-history edition of Orange and Blue Today. Follow […]

2 days ago

Melvin Gordon...

Will Petersen

Melvin Gordon complains about being a RB, still wants to play

"You have a lot of running backs out there and we just don’t get no love, it’s literally the worst position to play in the NFL," Gordon said

2 days ago

Al Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Why Al Wilson belongs in the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame

Al Wilson was the heart and soul of Denver’s D, but that’s not the only reason why he deserves induction into the Broncos Ring of Fame.

3 days ago

Jake Plummer...

Cecil Lammey

WHAT IF … the Broncos win the 2005 AFC Championship Game?

Mike Shanahan won two Super Bowls as a head coach … but it could have potentially been three if not for Ben Roethlisberger, Jerome Bettis and friends dominating Shanahan, Jake Plummer and company. The Broncos gradually unraveled over the next five years, and neither the team nor Shanahan were quite the same, as Cecil Lammey […]

3 days ago

Denver Broncos first round pick QB Paxton Lynch during his introductory press conference at Broncos...

Cecil Lammey

WHAT IF … the Broncos don’t pick Paxton Lynch in 2016?

The Dallas Cowboys wanted Paxton Lynch. But the Denver Broncos got him. The Seattle Seahawks took Denver’s trade offer, preventing Jerry Jones from getting Lynch, who he craved. But what if the Cowboys’ trade proposal had been taken? Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason look back at what might have been in this alternate-history edition of […]

3 days ago

Peyton Manning...

Andrew Mason

Should the Denver Broncos expand their Ring of Fame?

For the second-straight year, the Broncos will not expand their Ring of Fame. Is this doing a disservice to franchise greats?

4 days ago

Broncos should still pursue some big names that are available