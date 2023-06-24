Broncos should still pursue some big names that are available

The Denver Broncos have been busy this off-season with Sean Payton and the Walton-Penner group running the show. They’ve committed to rebuilding this organization and bringing back the winning culture that it once had.

Payton’s been focused on fixing weak areas that the Broncos have had for years and has already made significant changes within the team to address these issues. He’s picked up prominent players like offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey, defensive end Zach Allen, offensive guard Ben Powers and running back Samaje Perine.

The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group made it a priority this offseason to create a better experience for the fans and players. They are currently in the middle of their $100 million renovations to Empower Field and are discussing renovating or replacing the current training facility.

Not just the stadium: Broncos owners exploring possibility of new/renovated training facility https://t.co/jpsGwBXJ2i via @9NEWS #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) April 25, 2023

The Broncos have spared no expense to upgrade this team, but it doesn’t seem like Payton is done quite yet. Rumors are going around the league that the Broncos are after several star players available on the market and should be pursued no matter the circumstances.

While the Broncos do not have enough cap space to go after all of these players, they can move around some money and sign one of them. Any of these guys could change the entire dynamic of the team.

Over the last couple of weeks, there have been talks about the Broncos potentially picking up star running back Dalvin Cook. With Javonte Williams’ health status still in question, the Broncos need to find a reliable replacement if he isn’t ready to return at the start of the season.

The Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos are two of the teams that are expected to have an interest in signing running back Dalvin Cook once he officially is released, per sources. There likely will be others, but those two have been monitoring Cook for weeks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 8, 2023

With both sides becoming more divided since the franchise tag, Raiders RB Josh Jacobs may also become available and would be a massive upgrade to the running back position if the situation presents itself. Payton has already been trying to recruit him since the Super Bowl.

Josh Jacobs joins the show and @SeanPayton gives him high praise: “He was always consistently playing well and so I’m glad he’s a free agent, I encourage everyone to look at him… maybe we look at him” 👀 📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams | @markingramII | @iAM_JoshJacobs pic.twitter.com/c9WYz0ZKmv — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 9, 2023

While it’s unlikely that the Broncos will get Jacobs at the end of the day, it has definitely been on Payton’s mind in the past, and if the opportunity presents itself, he may want to jump on it.

On defense, the Broncos could use some help with another edge rusher, and Colts defensive end, Yannick Ngakoue, would be that missing piece. He’s a dominant player that makes his presence known and has a total of 65 career sacks; 9.5 came last season.

Adding Ngakoue to the Broncos defense would help improve their pass rushing, which they struggled with the previous year. Another important point is that he played 16 games last season. It’s critical that the Broncos defense remains healthy this year in order to succeed.

There are still have several big-name players on the market that could become significant difference-makers if the Broncos decide to pursue them.

Regardless of its offense or defense, any of these players would instantly improve this team and should be looked at if the options are available.

This year, the Broncos need to win; this is their chance to go all out and make it happen.

