Report: Broncos will be a frontrunner in Dalvin Cook sweepstakes

The Denver Broncos will have strong interest in running back Dalvin Cook, once the Minnesota Vikings likely release him.

That’s a new report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday morning, saying the Vikings will try to trade Cook one more time and if they can’t — they’ll cut him on Friday. The Broncos are one of two teams Schefter named.

The Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos are two of the teams that are expected to have an interest in signing running back Dalvin Cook once he officially is released, per sources. There likely will be others, but those two have been monitoring Cook for weeks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 8, 2023

Cook has made the last four Pro Bowls with Minnesota, and he’s had a phenomenal career with the Vikings. The 28-year-old has scored 47 rushing touchdowns (52 total) and rushed for more than 5,900 yards. He’s coming off a productive 2022 in which he went for nearly 1,200 yards on the ground and eight TDs.

The Broncos have been pleased with Javonte Williams’ progress from multiple knee injuries suffered last October in Las Vegas, but could use some insurance in the backfield. Samaje Perine was a depth signing this offseason, but his workload hasn’t been more than a backup for years.

Cook would obviously be a major splash for Denver, as he’s been one of the best and most consistent backs in the NFL for years. The Broncos recently cut a couple of known players, including kicker Brandon McManus, and have about $10 million in cap space.

