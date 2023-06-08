Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Report: Broncos will be a frontrunner in Dalvin Cook sweepstakes

Jun 8, 2023, 8:21 AM

Dalvin Cook...

(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos will have strong interest in running back Dalvin Cook, once the Minnesota Vikings likely release him.

That’s a new report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday morning, saying the Vikings will try to trade Cook one more time and if they can’t — they’ll cut him on Friday. The Broncos are one of two teams Schefter named.

Cook has made the last four Pro Bowls with Minnesota, and he’s had a phenomenal career with the Vikings. The 28-year-old has scored 47 rushing touchdowns (52 total) and rushed for more than 5,900 yards. He’s coming off a productive 2022 in which he went for nearly 1,200 yards on the ground and eight TDs.

The Broncos have been pleased with Javonte Williams’ progress from multiple knee injuries suffered last October in Las Vegas, but could use some insurance in the backfield. Samaje Perine was a depth signing this offseason, but his workload hasn’t been more than a backup for years.

Cook would obviously be a major splash for Denver, as he’s been one of the best and most consistent backs in the NFL for years. The Broncos recently cut a couple of known players, including kicker Brandon McManus, and have about $10 million in cap space.

***

Broncos

Danielle Hunter...

Andrew Mason

Five edge rushers who could land on the Broncos’ radar

If Minnesota makes edge rusher Danielle Hunter available, should the Broncos attempt to trade for him?

1 day ago

Courtland Sutton...

Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – June 7th 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: what players could resurrect their careers under HC Sean Payton, are the Broncos interested in bringing back LG Dalton Risner, would the Broncos trade for RB Dalvin Cook, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

1 day ago

Dalton Risner...

Will Petersen

Months into free agency, report says Dalton Risner still drawing interest

104.3 The Fan insider Mike Klis is reporting a source told him "seven teams have serious interest" in the Wiggins, Colorado native

1 day ago

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)...

Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – June 6th 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: where does Broncos OG Ben Powers rank in PFF preseason rankings, do the Broncos finally have bookend tackles on the offensive line, why 2023 is a make-or-break season for OC Lloyd Cushenberry, plus more! Follow […]

2 days ago

Running back Lance Ball...

Andrew Mason

Former Broncos running back Lance Ball arrested on domestic-violence charge

Former Broncos running back Lance Ball was arrested in Douglas County on multiple charges, including one for domestic violence.

2 days ago

Denver Broncos kicking competition Elliott Fry...

Andrew Mason

Sean Payton has a kicking competition — even though he has just one kicker on the Broncos roster

Elliott Fry will get the first crack, but Sean Payton's history shows that the Broncos' kicking solution could come from elsewhere.

3 days ago

Report: Broncos will be a frontrunner in Dalvin Cook sweepstakes