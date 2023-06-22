Close
NUGGETS

West stays wild as the Warriors now try to catch the Nuggets

Jun 22, 2023, 1:55 PM

Jordan Poole, Chris Paul...

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Nuggets just won a title thanks to size, versatility and a perfect roster combination of players in their prime.

So how did the champions of two years ago, the Golden State Warriors, respond? They got smaller, older and doubled down on some of the same issues that saw them exit the playoffs in the second round.

On Thursday ahead of the NBA Draft, the Warriors traded shooting guard Jordan Poole for 38-year-old future Hall of Fame point guard Chirs Paul. The Warriors also sent out Ryan Rollins, a future first-round pick and future second-round pick in the deal, according to multiple league insiders.

Paul will not be waived for money reasons and will be part of the Warriors roster in 2023-24, according to TNT.

This is the second time this week Paul was moved and technically it will likely all be part of one bigger deal that sent Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns. The Suns have been in disarray since losing to the Nuggets in six games in the second round of this postseason. Phoenix fired their coach, traded Paul for Beal is likely on the cusp of moving big man Deandre Ayton too.

Meanwhile Poole was on the outside looking in since the start of the Warriors title defense last season. The young guard who torched the Nuggets in then playoffs two seasons ago was punched in the face by future Hall of Famer Draymond Green which caused a rift in the Bay Area locker room that still has not be solved. The Warriors keep shuffling the deck around Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Green, looking for a fifth title in their era. But given where the Nuggets are the desperation of trading for an undersized and aged point guard who can’t stay healthy when you already have one, Denver should be feeling pretty good right now.

Here’s how the trade broke down:

Wizards: Jordan Poole, Landry Shamet, Ryan Rollins, Warriors 2030 1st-round (protected) and 2027 2nd-round picks; Six 2nd-rounders and four 1st-round swaps & cash from Suns

Suns: Bradley Beal, Isaiah Todd, Jordan Goodwin

Warriors: Chris Paul

Paul is likely to be the backup for Curry as Steve Kerr’s unit will play Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Green and Kevon Looney. On the bench are youngsters Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody with veteran Gary Payton II. On the surface, the roster looks alright. But Green is now a free agent and again the team is small with a bunch of players on the back half of their careers.

Age started to catch up with Paul last season while Poole had a down season but it’s not known how much of that was a lack of confidence after the punch.

***

