NBA FINALS 2023

Everyone from a former President to an iconic building congratulated the Nuggets

Jun 13, 2023, 10:45 AM

Peyton Manning...

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

A ton of Denver Broncos congratulated the Denver Nuggets on the NBA title, as did so many more celebrities.

Former President Barack Obama wrote on Twitter, as did America’s most famous building—The Empire State—and of course, some of our local heroes and newfound friends of the Nuggets were excited.

Here are some of the top tweets from famed folks after the 94-89 Nuggets win over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to win the series 4-1.

***

