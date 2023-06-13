Everyone from a former President to an iconic building congratulated the Nuggets

A ton of Denver Broncos congratulated the Denver Nuggets on the NBA title, as did so many more celebrities.

Former President Barack Obama wrote on Twitter, as did America’s most famous building—The Empire State—and of course, some of our local heroes and newfound friends of the Nuggets were excited.

Here are some of the top tweets from famed folks after the 94-89 Nuggets win over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to win the series 4-1.

Congrats to the Denver @Nuggets and the remarkable finals MVP Nikola Jokić for bringing home the franchise’s first NBA Championship! — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 13, 2023

THE @NUGGETS MAKE HISTORY!



We’re shining in Nuggets colors for the rest of the night in honor of their 1st @NBA Championship pic.twitter.com/qAbHD6u5i1 — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) June 13, 2023

😅🥳🥳🤩🤩 HOLY MOLY @nuggets – BROUGHT IT IN! FIRST EVER CHAMPIONSHIP!!! YESSSSSS #BringItIn — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) June 13, 2023

What a Historic and Magical night to witness with our family! Congratulations @Nuggets! Well deserved! 🏀🏆 pic.twitter.com/xbYIlCsSEO — Ciara (@ciara) June 13, 2023

What an amazing ending to an incredible season! Congrats to the CHAMPION @nuggets!!!!!! 🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏆 — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) June 13, 2023

congrats @nuggets on your big win. honored to have played the halftime show for your #Pride night 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌈 pic.twitter.com/gzUsYqgsQv — MORGXN 🦋🐛 (@morgxn) June 13, 2023

Broncos in the house to support the Nuggets!#NBACelebRow pic.twitter.com/5A9cYWJ3vy — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

