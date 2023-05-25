Close
NUGGETS

In latest disrespect, Sports Illustrated writer says Nuggets are “not compelling”

May 25, 2023, 10:52 AM

Nikola Jokic...

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Add Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix to the list of national media personalities disrespecting the Nuggets.

He joins Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters, Brian Windhorst and a slew of others, only adding fuel to Denver’s championship fire.

Mannix went on The Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday and gave a long answer about why he believes the Nuggets are “not a compelling to team to talk about, to write about.” Take a listen for yourself.

“Frankly, the Nuggets aren’t very interesting,” Mannix starts his rant. He goes on to blame Nikola Jokic for not doing more interviews, and then calls Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. “not especially interesting.” Mannix does compliment their basketball skills, but that’s about it.

Isn’t it on a great writer to go find a story and tell it? Rather than having everything served on a silver platter? Shouldn’t Mannix be a journalist that prides himself in writing stories we don’t know about these guys? That’s food for thought.

And Jokic is fascinating. The man has so many other interests outside of basketball and social media attention, which is refreshing in our current culture.

Murray’s rehab from a brutal knee injury (and and being afraid that he was going to get traded) has become one of the best stories of the playoffs. And Porter’s overcome multiple back surgeries to bring his career back from the dead. That all seems compelling.

DMac’s offered Mannix and others some help. The 104.3 The Fan host tweeted out multiple interesting storylines.

At some point, this just becomes lazy on the part of the national media. Rather than build Denver up — they are playing in their first NBA Finals next week — they continue to tear them down.

The Nuggets have made them eat a lot of words so far. The final step is throwing a parade.

In latest disrespect, Sports Illustrated writer says Nuggets are “not compelling”