People watched the Nuggets more than any NBA playoffs the last five years

So much for the bogus notion people don’t want to watch the Denver Nuggets.

The NBA released some fascinating viewership facts about the playoffs as a whole and the NBA Finals, proving that Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the rest of the Nuggets can attract a big national audience.

First of all, these playoffs were the most watched of any postseason in the last five years across all of the league’s networks. Denver was featured in 20 games, more than any team except Miami (and tied with Boston), so clearly people wanted to see the Nuggets play.

2023 NBA Playoffs averaged 5.47M viewers across ABC, ESPN and TNT, making it the most watched in five years. pic.twitter.com/vjTrjvtGZc — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 13, 2023

The NBA also announced these playoffs did the most views ever on social media, garnering a stunning eight billion across all their platforms. For perspective, it’s estimated there’s about eight billion people currently living on Earth.

And finally, just like several previous finals games drew huge ratings, Game 5 was no different. Even trumping the Warriors and Celtics a season ago, two franchises that casual NBA fans thought would draw much better ratings than the Nuggets and Heat.

🏀Last night's viewership for #NBAFinals Game 5 on ABC was up compared to Game 5 between the Warriors and Celtics last year, according to Nielsen. 📺ABC averaged 13,084,000 viewers (up from 13,016,000), peaking with 17,883,000 viewers in the final minutes of the broadcast. pic.twitter.com/uDmmaXGC2F — Ben Cafardo (@Ben_ESPN) June 13, 2023

It goes to show you the name on the front of the jersey doesn’t matter all that much. People just want to see great talent on the court. And that’s what they got from the Nuggets, as Jokic continues to gain more fame both nationally and internationally.

Folks love watching him and Denver play, as all of this evidence clearly shows.

***