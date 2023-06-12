Nolan Jones wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

Nolan Jones earned this week’s Smashburger “Smashed It” Play of the Week for his walk-off home run against San Diego on Sunday at Coors Field.

With the Rockies and Padres tied 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth, Jones came to the plate with two outs and launched a no doubter deep into the seats in right field. Colorado fans had sat through a long rain delay to get to that point, but Jones sent them home happy minutes after the game resumed.

Here’s how the Jones home run looked and sounded on Sunday:

😱NOLAN JONES 472 FEET TO END THE GAME pic.twitter.com/CxilXikIM5 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 11, 2023

***