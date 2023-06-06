Nikola Jokic is new No. 1 in the NBA in social media video views

Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic doesn’t have social media.

That doesn’t mean the world isn’t consuming his content.

However, not content Jokic posts, but rather videos the NBA is sharing of the two-time MVP. The league’s official PR account shared a fascinating fact on Tuesday afternoon, saying Jokic has garnered more than 300 million video views over the last 30 days.

That’s No. 1 in the league, as Jokic climbed all the way from No. 18 a year ago and No. 9 during this past regular season.

Last season, Nikola Jokić was ranked 18 among all players in video views on NBA social media platforms. This regular season, he rose to no. 9. Over the last 30 days, he leads the league in social media video views with 316 million. pic.twitter.com/h4SRHUEpd1 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 6, 2023

Obviously, Jokic is a magician on the court. It’s not surprising he’s the top player on Earth right now that people want to watch — it’s perhaps surprising it took him this long to get there. Just take a look at one of his best highlights in these playoffs so far.

JOKIC AT THE BUZZER 🚨 31 PTS, 19 REB, 12 AST 🔥 End 3Q on ESPN pic.twitter.com/f62Fa0fOiE — NBA (@NBA) May 17, 2023

That video has about 950,000 views, which shows you how many different highlights the league is posting — if that’s only about 1/350th of his total over the last month.

People want more Jokic, that much is clear. And even if the national media continues to disrespect him, they’re simply doing themselves a disservice.

The Serbian sensation has never been more popular, and this latest analytic shows that.

