SMASHED IT

Ryan McMahon wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

Jun 5, 2023, 11:49 AM

Ryan McMahon...

(Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports

Ryan McMahon earned this week’s Smashburger “Smashed It” Play of the Week for his home run against the Royals on Friday night in Kansas City.

With the Rockies and Royals tied 0-0 in the first inning, McMahon launched a line drive to right field that cleared the wall for a solo home run. It gave Colorado a 1-0 lead in a game they’d go on to win, 7-2. It was McMahon’s ninth homer of the season.

Here’s how McMahon’s home run looked and sounded on Friday.

***

