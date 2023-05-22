SMASHED IT
Harold Castro wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week
May 22, 2023, 2:05 PM
(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Harold Castro earned this week’s Smashburger “Smashed It” Play of the Week for his double against the Rangers in Texas on Saturday.
With the Rockies trailing the Rangers 11-3 in the eighth inning, Castro came to the plate and lined a ball into the left-field corner. Mike Moustakas came around to cut into the deficit, 11-4, but it was too much for Colorado to overcome. They lost the game 11-5 in a series to forget, as Texas swept the Rockies in the three-game set.
Here’s how Castro’s double looked and sounded on Saturday. It starts at the 8:06 mark.
