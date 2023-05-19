Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

How Jamal Murray’s magical fourth quarter was inspired by broadcasters

May 19, 2023, 12:44 AM | Updated: 12:54 am

Denver Nuggets...

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

DENVER—Denver Nuggets play-by-play guy Chris Marlowe counted down, “Jamal Murray, 3… 2… 1… the shot.”

Clank…

This of course wasn’t in a game, Marlowe doesn’t call games this late into the playoffs. This was before Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals as Murray warmed up. Shooting his signature over the backboard baseline trickster to end his pregame warmup about an hour before tip time, Murray found himself surrounded by a gaggle of scurrying media members. There was Marlowe on his pregame show, turning around to see Murray miss one then the unmistakable voice began to jokingly count him down, giving him pressure.

Murray was into it, he shot again, and again, and again—missing a bunch.

Marlowe was into it, giving a unique call every time Murray readied for his jumper.

Marlowe eventually called a Murray “game-winner” to end his warm-up on a make as the Blue Arrow smiled and hugged the longtime voice of the Nuggets on the way back to the lockerroom.

Marlowe voiced what Murray and many kids used to emulate in their driveways. Being the broadcaster and the player, marking the final seconds with the ball in their hands, hoping for a game-winner.

“When I was little I used to count down the seconds of the shot clock and then make the shot,” Murray said. “I would talk like Marv Albert or Mike Breen, just the imagination running as a kid.”

Murray was brutal through three quarters, shooting 5-of-17 from the field with 14 points as the Nuggets still found a way to turn an 11-point Lakers lead to just three starting the fourth. But just like how Murray welcomed Marlowe’s friendly pressure of the clock ticking down, he needed to see the clock hit clutch time before going supernova on Thursday.

Murray started the fourth with a floating mid-range jumper from the elbow, finding the net over a herd of Lakers.

Next time down Dennis Schröder went under an Aaron Gordon screen so Murray launched his 10th three of the game.

“When I hit the three on the right wing, it was a good shot,” Murray said.”

It gave the Nuggets an 84-83 lead with 9:20 to play, their first lead since Hector was a pup. A lead they never would relinquish.

The game went two minutes without a score until Murray’s next hoist. A screen late in the clock got him mismatched onto Anthony Davis so he stepped back from 25 feet.

“Then I hit the three on AD and I felt like I found the mark,” the Blue Arrow said. “I hit the target.”

They were two of four three-pointers Murray hit in a 23-point outburst quarter.

“He got a little mid-range pull up to go in kind of looked up to the heavens and that’s all he needs,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said. “And after that, he’s shooting into a hula hoop.”

That second three earned a bang from Breen. The fourth three, a shot over LeBron James, earned a “bang” from Murray as he shouted to the broadcast booth and trotted into the backcourt.

“When you get in that moment and see your family, your little brother, you see Mike Breen there. All these little reminders pay dividends and make that moment more special,” Murray said after the game. “It locks you back in and you don’t want to miss that opportunity. You remember how fun it was to play in the Western Conference Finals against the Lakers and LeBron James, it’s an amazing opportunity and it’s something you can look back and remember for the rest of your life. It’s fun when you get it going like that in the fourth.”

It was Murray’s fourth career 20-point fourth quarter in the playoffs, the most of any player across the league in the last 25 years. His 23 points were more than any single Laker had in the entire game. When the pressure comes, Murray produces.

On what was shaping up to be a night of indictment as to why Murray isn’t an All-Star, he did what no Nugget ever had in a playoff game, go for 37 points, 10 boards, five helpers, four steals while cashing six from deep. His fourth quarter was the marvel, now outscoring Davis and James combined in the final period in the first two games of the series. Murray’s fourth, sidekicked by just another triple-double from Nikola Jokic pushed the Nuggets to a 108-103 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

As for Murray’s pregame practice shots voiced by Marlowe, “You shoot in a spot in practice and you miss four or five or six in a row then you lock in and reset and refocus and make 10 in a row. It’s all mental and I was able to do that (in the game) tonight.”

***

Nuggets

LeBron James...

Jake Shapiro

LeBron knows the Lakers blew an opportunity, but sees chance for a comeback

Malone hasn't been shy to talk about how the MVP on his current roster is similar to the one he used to coach

1 day ago

Jamal Murray...

James Merilatt

Jamal Murray leads the Nuggets to huge win, 2-0 lead over Lakers

On a night when nothing seemed to be going their way, Denver's point guard took over in the fourth quarter and propelled his team to a win

1 day ago

Nikola Jokic, Deandre Ayton...

James Merilatt

Nuggets fans were right all along; the national media was ignoring the team

ESPN's Lisa Salters proved that the team's fan base wasn't paranoid; the rest of the country wasn't paying attention to the oft-ignored franchise

1 day ago

Jeff Van Gundy...

Will Petersen

Jeff Van Gundy on 104.3 The Fan: Jokic’s unselfishness key to Nuggets’ success

Van Gundy joined Schlereth and Evans on Thursday and raved about Denver's two-time MVP, and his ability to make his teammates better

1 day ago

Victor Wembanyama...

Andrew Mason

Could the Spurs winning the NBA Draft lottery eventually impact the Nuggets’ title window?

Sports is about the moment, and maximizing it. But there isn’t a functional front office in pro sports that doesn’t have an eye on what looms on the horizon. And to that end, it was more than just the teams in the NBA draft lottery who watched Tuesday night’s results with a focused eye. Even […]

2 days ago

D'Angelo Russell...

Jake Shapiro

Drama inside the Lakers causes concern about All-Star vs. Nuggets

The stars were out and shining in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets but one All-Star struggled big-time

2 days ago

How Jamal Murray’s magical fourth quarter was inspired by broadcasters