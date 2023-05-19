Close
NUGGETS

Jamal Murray leads the Nuggets to huge win, 2-0 lead over Lakers

May 18, 2023, 9:26 PM

Jamal Murray...

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY


Editor of Denver Sports

It didn’t seem like the Nuggets night. Things weren’t going their way for most of the night, as it appeared like Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals was tilted toward the Lakers.

Tony Brothers was one of the refs. Two Nuggets were in foul trouble in the first quarter. The free-throw count through three quarters was 22-10 in favor of Los Angeles.

It felt like the NBA wanted the series to be 1-1. It seemed like things were stacked against the Nuggets. But one person wasn’t accepting the script.

It wasn’t Nikola Jokic. Instead, it was Jamal Murray.

On a night when the the point guard struggled from the field, he came up big in the biggest moment. Murray’s 23 points in the fourth quarter propelled Denver to a victory, giving them a monstrous win.

The Nuggets have never been to the NBA Finals. They’ve never had a series lead in the Western Conference Finals.

Now, they’re up 2-0. The Lakers have to win four out of five to knock them out.

Denver is on the brink of making history. Thursday night was a huge, huge step.

