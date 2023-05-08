NBA makes right decision on Nikola Jokic with only a fine, no suspension

*** This story has been updated below ***

The NBA made the right decision.

Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic will not be suspended for his role in a scuffle with Suns owner Mat Ishbia during Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Instead, it will be a relatively low fine for a guy playing on a maximum contact. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jokic will be fined $25K, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/L6M9cSWxfl — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 8, 2023

On a ball that went out of bounds late in the first half on Sunday night, Ishbia refused to give it back to Jokic. Jokic tried to grab it away, the ball went flying in the air and Jokic gave Ishbia a little shove. The Suns owner gave an all-time flop, and Jokic was assessed a technical foul

In his postgame press conference, Jokic suggested Ishbia should’ve been ejected for his actions. The Suns owner tweeted on Monday morning he didn’t think Jokic should be suspended, and that’s now the case. Head coach Michael Malone doubled down on his support of Jokic after Monday’s practice.

The best news is this incident can now be put to bed. Jokic will be out there for Game 5, with the series tied 2-2 and the winner very likely to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

(Update 3:31 p.m.) –

The NBA has released a statement confirming all the reporting above. It doesn’t mention any punishment or fine for Ishbia, which is certainly interesting.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/uMB9t5nvi4 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 8, 2023

***