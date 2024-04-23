Close
NUGGETS

Jamal Murray sent Peyton Manning a great text after winning shot

Apr 23, 2024, 1:30 PM | Updated: 1:30 pm

Jamal Murray Peyton Manning...

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Former Denver Broncos QB Peyton Manning enjoyed the Nuggets thrilling win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 on Monday night.

Manning sat right near the court with his good friends Brandon Stokley and Joel Dreessen, both former teammates, and the Nuggets even shared a cool picture of the group.

Stokley is, of course, half of “Stokley and Josh” each weekday from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on 104.3 The Fan.

He also convinced Manning to come on the radio show on Tuesday to celebrate the buzzer beater from Murray and the stunning 20-point comeback victory. Manning first talked about how much fun Ball Arena was, then compared it his time as a Hall of Fame quarterback.

“It was a rocking environment. I mean it’s funny, I can just relate it to football, anytime you have a fourth quarter comeback, everybody kind of talks about that. To have a fourth quarter comeback means you basically had to play really bad and screw up for the first 3.5 quarters, and it’s kind of what the Nuggets did pretty much,” Manning said with a laugh.

But he also knows you can’t count this Nuggets team out, especially when they’ve now beaten the Lakers 10 times in a row.

“Maybe there were just setting it up, right? Trying to keep the TNT ratings strong. We were sitting right by Reggie Miller, Stoke was wearing out the referees. There’s a lot going on,” Manning said.

He also shared a great story about texting with Murray late on Monday night. And Murray’s attitude staying positive after having a rough three quarters to begin the game.

“The finish was awesome. Jamal, I actually shot him a text after the game. I’ve gotten to know him a little bit. I said ‘great shot, great game,’ and he just said ‘I stayed with it.’ Which is a great lesson for all athletes when you’re having a tough game early, you just stay with it. Keep grinding and he hit the crucial shot at the right time. It sure was fun to be apart of it,” Manning said.

Manning went on to talk the about the Nuggets building great continuity, allowing the fans to get behind the team. He said it’s hard in any sports when the players are changing every year.

He also pointed out the crowd noise factoring in, saying it was hostile place for the Lakers to play. Manning noted it didn’t seem to affect LeBron James, who had a great fourth quarter.

The fellas went on to talk about Zach Wilson becoming a Bronco, and what Manning might expect them to do in the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

To listen to full episodes of “Stokley and Josh,” click here.

