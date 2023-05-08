Suns owner does the right thing, calls for Nikola Jokic to not be suspended

The day after the flop heard around the NBA world, Suns owner Mat Ishbia is doing the right thing.

After his dustup with Nuggets star Nikola Jokic dominated all the headlines from Phoenix’s Game 4 win, Ishbia is speaking out.

In a classy move, Ishbia tweeted on Monday morning that he has “a lot of respect for Jokic” and “suspending or fining anyone… would not be right.”

Great win for the Suns last night in an amazing series so far!

That should be and is the only story. Suspending or fining anyone over last nights incident would not be right. I have alot of respect for Jokic and don’t want to see anything like that. Excited for game 5! Go Suns! — Mat Ishbia (@Mishbia15) May 8, 2023

Ishbia’s actions in the moment were regrettable. He should’ve never tried to influence the game and prevent Jokic from grabbing the basketball and starting a 5-on-4 break the other way.

But, you also have to give him credit for not doubling down and calling for a suspension of the opposing superstar in a heated 2-2 series. It shows he understands this is shaping up to be an all-time classic, and the best players deserve to decide it on the court.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst thinks Jokic is unlikely to be suspended for the incident, another good sign for Denver’s elite center.

.@WindhorstESPN thinks it's "unlikely" Nikola Jokić will be suspended after the altercation in Game 4: pic.twitter.com/YvaugKbRli — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 8, 2023

Game 5 is slated for Tuesday night at Ball Arena, with the winner in firm control of the Round 2 series. We’re keeping our fingers crossed Jokic will be on the court — and it appears to be trending in that direction.

***