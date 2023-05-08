Close
Suns owner does the right thing, calls for Nikola Jokic to not be suspended

May 8, 2023, 9:16 AM

Mat Ishbia...

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The day after the flop heard around the NBA world, Suns owner Mat Ishbia is doing the right thing.

After his dustup with Nuggets star Nikola Jokic dominated all the headlines from Phoenix’s Game 4 win, Ishbia is speaking out.

In a classy move, Ishbia tweeted on Monday morning that he has “a lot of respect for Jokic” and “suspending or fining anyone… would not be right.”

Ishbia’s actions in the moment were regrettable. He should’ve never tried to influence the game and prevent Jokic from grabbing the basketball and starting a 5-on-4 break the other way.

But, you also have to give him credit for not doubling down and calling for a suspension of the opposing superstar in a heated 2-2 series. It shows he understands this is shaping up to be an all-time classic, and the best players deserve to decide it on the court.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst thinks Jokic is unlikely to be suspended for the incident, another good sign for Denver’s elite center.

Game 5 is slated for Tuesday night at Ball Arena, with the winner in firm control of the Round 2 series. We’re keeping our fingers crossed Jokic will be on the court — and it appears to be trending in that direction.

