Nikola Jokic and Suns owner scrap over loose ball in bizarre sequence

May 7, 2023, 7:08 PM | Updated: 7:12 pm

Nikola Jokic...

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Ever seen an NBA owner flop? It just happened in Sunday’s Game 4 between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.

Mat Ishbia may be brand new to the ownership game, but famously he traded for Kevin Durant just hours after taking over the Suns. Durant is getting to the line in this series at a wild rate, and now the man who authored the trade is even flopping to draw fouls.

Jokic was called for an unsportsmanlike technical foul, and Durant shot a free throw to tie the game late in the first half. Jokic looked to be hurrying to get the ball while the Nuggets could’ve had a five on four since a Suns player was down in the crowd. So Ishbia just held onto the ball. I guess when it’s legitimately your ball, it’s your rules.

At halftime, Jokic was on pace for 50 points. He famously was kicked out of Game 4 for getting into with Cam Payne two years ago during the playoffs.

The Nuggets trailed the Suns 63-61 at halftime of Game 4, the Nuggets lead the series 2-1.

Another fan who touched Jokic was ejected.

