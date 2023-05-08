Jokic’s career night not enough as Nuggets lose wild game full of controversy

If it’s a game of the stars between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns, the valley-dwellers are going to win and that’s what happened in Sunday’s Game 4.

The Suns evened the series at 2-2, thanks to a 129-124 win over the Nuggets. Devin Booker’s unreal shotmaking, scoring 36 points on 18 shots with the help of Kevin Durant’s 36 points outdid Nikola Jokic’s career-high 53 points with the addition of 11 assists.

Where Booker and Durant were helped by 19 from Landry Shamet off the bench, no other Nugget outside of Jamal Murray even tallied more than 11. Denver’s depth—which was supposed to carry them in this series—simply wasn’t good enough.

“We had opportunities to kind of make a decision in terms of who we’re closing out to and we allowed him to hit a couple more after that. So that’s where discipline comes into play and kind of awareness of who’s on the floor.” Michael Malone said. “We know what KD and Booker can do. And you tip your cap and you say Landry Shamet, he gave them a third scoring option tonight. And it was a huge part of them winning this game”

But it wasn’t ever easy for Denver as the whistles went against Denver once again, including a bizarre situation that may result in the most balderdash suspension in NBA history. During an out-of-bounds play in the second quarter Jokic tried to retrieve the ball from a fan courtside who wouldn’t give the Nuggets’ star the ball. That fan, Suns owner Mat Ishbia, put his hands on Jokic and Denver was given a technical foul.

“I’m still not really sure what happened, haven’t seen a video of it. I think it’s crazy that Nikola got technical foul in that situation,” Malone said. “Some fan is holding on to the ball and he wants to be a part of the game. Just just get the ball up, man. They they deemed Nikola doing something that was excessive, the tech but I still don’t really understand it”

Upon Denver’s coach finding out it was Ishbia, Malone said, “I don’t give a ****.”

Fast forward to game’s end, Denver had the ball down three with 30 seconds to go. Every whistle mattered, from Ishbia to a brutal travel call that went against the Nuggets early to several soft fouls that put the Nuggets in foul trouble.

Jokic would turn over the ball in that late-game situation but Denver forced a jump ball right away.

Deandre Ayton pulled Jokic down, another missed call, and retrieved the ball for his team.

On an incredible night, Jokic missed the last gasp for Denver, sealing the Suns win.

His 53-point game was somewhat tarnished by an owner and some miscues down the stretch.

“And we will need even more from him moving forward if we’re gonna find a way to go home and win game 5,” Malone said.

But the Nuggets were lucky they worked themselves back into a fighting chance for the game. Booker only missed four of his 18 shots, Durant eight of his 19 attempts, while Shamet led a furious Suns bench that out-scored Denver’s 40-11. The Nuggets were outscored by 16 when Jeff Green was on the court and the Suns figured out the Nuggets defense, where the help was coming from, and where to pass to out of double teams.

“We’ve definitely gotta make some adjustments. I feel like they’ve figured out what we’re trying to do right now,” Michael Porter Jr. said.

Not even Murray, who scored 28 but did so on 25 shots, was great. It was really Jokic vs Suns and the Nuggets all-timer almost stole it despite everything working against him. Denver’s margin of error was just too thin for the number of mistakes the Nuggets made.

“Our guys are out there trying, that’s a very good basketball team so let’s not lose sight of who we’re playing and on the road and the environment,” Malone said. “Nothing has happened in this series we won two at home and they won two at home. So our mindset is let’s go home and regroup and figure out how we can all be better. But I’m always proud of our guys, and I think our guys are playing extremely hard. Can we play a little bit more disciplined at times smarter at times? Of course, we can. And sometimes those little mistakes here and there are the difference between winning and losing the devils in the details. We’ll watch film, and we’ll find a way to be better. And hopefully go up three, two and send it back here.”

In NBA history teams that are tied 2-2 with each holding serve at home in a best of 7 with a 2-2-1-1 format are 51-16, but that narrows to just 11-13 since 2003.

“We didn’t expect to sweep our way through the playoffs, it’s tied up 2-2. Go back home and take care of business,” Porter Jr. said.

