Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
AVALANCHE

For the first time all year, Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog joins team at skate

Mar 20, 2023, 12:12 PM
Gabriel Landeskog...
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

This a sight Avalanche fans have been waiting to see for months.

For the first time since knee surgery in October, his second in the last year, Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog joined his teammates at Ball Arena for a morning skate.

The Avs take on the Blackhawks tonight, so this is a great sign. We’ve seen Landeskog skate on his own at the team’s practice facility, but this is clearly another step in his recovery. While it’s unclear if Landeskog will rejoin the team this season, he’s definitely trying to make it back for the playoffs and another Stanley Cup run.

After practice, head coach Jared Bednar didn’t offer much on what it meant, but then again hockey coaches rarely share a lot of information about key injuries.

Bednar added Landeskog will continue to work on his own for “quite a while,” so it’s not like a return is imminent this week. The captain hasn’t played since skating in 20 playoff games a season ago, helping the team capture the best trophy in sports for the first time since 2001.

Meanwhile, Colorado is still hoping to welcome back defensemen Erik Johnson and Josh Manson shortly. Forward Darren Helm and backup goalie Pavel Francouz could also return, while Artturi Lehkonen broke his finger and is likely out until the postseason if not longer.

Still, there’s a chance this team gets healthy before the playoffs. And that’s a great sign, as they look to go back-to-back despite facing a ton of adversity this year.

All the guys will be valuable, but there’s very little debate that Landeskog would provide biggest boost.

***

Avalanche

Cale Makar...
Will Petersen

As the Avalanche can’t lose, defenseman Cale Makar wins a big award

Makar racked up a ridiculous nine points in Colorado's four games, including eight assists that helped him win NHL Second Star of the Week honors
12 hours ago
Jonas Johansson...
DMac

On Tour: Jonas Johansson’s crazy save steals show for rockin’ n’ rollin’ Avs

It's all happening for the Colorado Avalanche in their late-season surge, keeping their winning ways on their Canada tour
5 days ago
Devon Toews...
Jake Shapiro

Mile High Hockey — March 14

Mike Evans talks about the latest with the Colorado Avalanche.
7 days ago
Arttturi Lehkonen...
Will Petersen

Jared Bednar delivers bad, but perhaps not the worst news on Lehkonen

Lehkonen could be back for Round 1 of the playoffs, or sometime during that series; it all depends on how fast the broken finger heals
7 days ago
Artturi Lehkonen...
Will Petersen

Avalanche dominate Montreal, but unfortunately suffer another big injury

Making his return to Montreal, a place he skated for six seasons, Avs forward Artturi Lehkonen scored two goals; then he broke his finger
8 days ago
Cale Makar...
DMac

Cale Makar is the hero, as the Avalanche attempt to right the ship

It was a hard-fought win, as Colorado had to overcome sloppy play to notch two vital points before heading out on a four-game road trip
9 days ago
For the first time all year, Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog joins team at skate