The Avs make another goalie move, may mean Annunen is healthy

The Colorado Avalanche made yet another goalie move on Wednesday, and it could mean backup Justus Annunen is now healthy as the Avs enter Game 3.

Alexandar Georgiev has been in the net for both games against the Winnipeg Jets, but had a different backup in each of the first two contests.

In Game 1, where Georgiev struggled mightily, it was Arvid Holm on the bench. He had never appeared in an NHL game, and despite Georgiev giving up seven goals on 23 shots, head coach Jared Bednar never made a change.

For Game 2, Ivan Prosvetov was called up from the Colorado Eagles. Prosvetov had played in 11 regular season games, and was solid in the AHL down the stretch. Luckily, the Avs didn’t need him as Georgiev was much better, giving up just two goals in a 5-2 Colorado win.

On Wednesday, with the team traveling back from Winnipeg, they made yet another roster move. Prosvetov has been sent back down to the minors, potentially signaling Annunen is no longer sick. The illness cost him a jersey for both Games 1 and 2.

We have reassigned defenseman Brad Hunt, forward Chris Wagner, and goaltender Ivan Prosvetov to the Colorado Eagles. pic.twitter.com/qjNmQ5hNZp — x – Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) April 24, 2024

This could be great news overall.

First, Annunen might be ready to assume his regular backup duties for Game 3 on Friday night at Ball Arena. And second, hopefully it’s a moot point with Georgiev bouncing back. The Avalanche’s best chance to win the Stanley Cup is with him being on his game.

Colorado practices at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, so we should know more then. Specifically, will Annunen be back on the ice as the team prepares?

Bednar will chat with the media as well, hopefully providing a concrete update.

In the meantime, the series is now 1-1 and the Avs have stolen home-ice advantage from the Jets. They’ll look to keep it that way by getting two big victories in Denver.