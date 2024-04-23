Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

Avalanche goalie situation gets more interesting ahead of Game 2

Apr 23, 2024, 12:55 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Avalanche goalie situation continues to develop ahead of their Game 2 showdown with the Winnipeg Jets.

By now, you likely know Alexandar Georgiev was brutal in Game 1, giving up seven goals and only stopping 23 shots. The Avs lost the game 7-6, despite putting up a huge number of their own.

And while many fans would like to see them switch to backup Justus Annunen in Game 2, it sounds like that’s not going to happen. About seven hours ahead of puck-drop, Colorado took the ice and Annunen wasn’t spotted. Head coach Jared Bednar said he’s still sick, an illness he’s been battling for three days now.

But there’s another wrinkle in this, and that’s Ivan Prosvetov getting recalled from the Eagles to serve as Georgiev’s backup. Apparently, they didn’t have that option in Game 1 because they were worried about home-ice for the team’s AHL affiliate.

Arvid Holm served as the Avalanche’s backup, and despite Georgiev unable to stop much at all, Bednar never made the switch. Holm hasn’t appeared in an NHL game in his career.

But you can bet with Prosvetov back in the mix tonight, if Georgiev struggles early Bednar will have no choice but to make a quick change. Prosvetov appeared in 11 NHL games this year, giving up 3.16 goals per outing. He’s been better with the Eagles as of late, part of the reason the Avalanche decided to leave him down there.

That decision can be questioned, but the reality is it stinks the Annunen is sick. And frankly, the best scenario is that Georgiev plays well and puts all this talk to bed.

Game 2 between the Avalanche and Jets is at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Avalanche

Alexandar Georgiev...

Will Petersen

Alexandar Georgiev shouldn’t play another game for the Avalanche

If Justus Annunen is still sick, it's time to switch to Ivan Prosvetov; if he has an NHL jersey, he can't be worse than Alexandar Georgiev

12 hours ago

...

Rachel Vigil

What went wrong for the Avalanche against the Jets?

Mike Evans reacts to the shocking loss against the Winnipeg Jets and takes a look at what elements of the team, such as the Avs' goaltending, are to blame for their loss.

20 hours ago

Alexandar Georgiev...

Will Petersen

Alexandar Georgiev has another bad night, Avalanche lose Game 1

Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev gave up four goals on the first 10 shots of the game he faced on Sunday, and things didn't get better

2 days ago

Jonathan Drouin Avalanche Jets...

Will Petersen

Ahead of the Jets series, Avalanche get absolutely brutal news

The team announced that forward Jonathan Drouin will miss the entire Round 1 Avalanche and Jets series with a "lower-body injury"

3 days ago

Pavel Francouz...

Will Petersen

Avs Stanley Cup hero Pavel Francouz officially calls it a career

Pavel Francouz was awesome for the Avalanche in the 2022 playoffs, relieving starter Darcy Kuemper after he suffered a nasty eye injury

4 days ago

Avalanche Jets schedule...

Will Petersen

Here’s the full schedule for the Avalanche and Jets in the first round

When do you need to be locked into your TV or headed downtown to catch the game? Here's the schedule between the Avalanche and Jets

5 days ago

Avalanche goalie situation gets more interesting ahead of Game 2