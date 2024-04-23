Avalanche goalie situation gets more interesting ahead of Game 2

The Colorado Avalanche goalie situation continues to develop ahead of their Game 2 showdown with the Winnipeg Jets.

By now, you likely know Alexandar Georgiev was brutal in Game 1, giving up seven goals and only stopping 23 shots. The Avs lost the game 7-6, despite putting up a huge number of their own.

And while many fans would like to see them switch to backup Justus Annunen in Game 2, it sounds like that’s not going to happen. About seven hours ahead of puck-drop, Colorado took the ice and Annunen wasn’t spotted. Head coach Jared Bednar said he’s still sick, an illness he’s been battling for three days now.

But there’s another wrinkle in this, and that’s Ivan Prosvetov getting recalled from the Eagles to serve as Georgiev’s backup. Apparently, they didn’t have that option in Game 1 because they were worried about home-ice for the team’s AHL affiliate.

#Avs coach Jared Bednar said Justus Annunen is still sick. He said Ivan Prosvetov stayed with the Eagles because they had a big game to secure home ice in the playoffs. — Corey Masisak (@cmasisak22) April 23, 2024

Arvid Holm served as the Avalanche’s backup, and despite Georgiev unable to stop much at all, Bednar never made the switch. Holm hasn’t appeared in an NHL game in his career.

But you can bet with Prosvetov back in the mix tonight, if Georgiev struggles early Bednar will have no choice but to make a quick change. Prosvetov appeared in 11 NHL games this year, giving up 3.16 goals per outing. He’s been better with the Eagles as of late, part of the reason the Avalanche decided to leave him down there.

That decision can be questioned, but the reality is it stinks the Annunen is sick. And frankly, the best scenario is that Georgiev plays well and puts all this talk to bed.

Game 2 between the Avalanche and Jets is at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.