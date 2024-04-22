Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

Alexandar Georgiev has another bad night, Avalanche lose Game 1

Apr 21, 2024, 7:45 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Colorado Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev gave up four goals on the first 10 shots of the game he faced on Sunday night, and the Avs are in a early playoff hole.

His night didn’t get any better from there.

The Winnipeg Jets took a 1-0 series lead with a 7-6 win, a wild game that saw the scored tied 3-3 after one period. But rather than head to the dressing room feeling good after beating Jets star net-minder Connor Hellebuyck three times, things were all square.

Winnipeg added a goal in the second period, a controversial one in the third and then essentially put it away. The Avalanche got two goals late from Artturi Lehkonen and Cale Makar, before Casey Mittelstadt made it 7-6 with 29 seconds to go. They didn’t get another good chance after that.

Valeri Nichushkin, Miles Wood and Nathan MacKinnon found the net early for Colorado. Adam Lowry scored on a 2-on-1 for the Jets in the second, a soft-goal let in by Georgiev, and one that helped them separate on the scoreboard.

Many fans were hoping Justus Annunen would be in the net for Game 1, but he didn’t even take the ice pregame. The Avalanche said Annunen was sick, so it’ll be curious to see if he’s an option on Tuesday night. Colorado dressed Arvid Holm as the backup, and he’s never appeared in an NHL contest. Georgiev finished with 16 saves and seven goals allowed. The Avalanche had 45 shots on the evening.

Georgiev also gave up four goals to the Jets eight days ago before getting pulled in the first period. He let in four straight to Vegas last Sunday, a brutal 4-3 OT loss. Annunen played the Avalanche’s season finale against the Oilers, an easy 5-1 win.

Now head coach Jared Bednar has some tough decisions to make, but again it’s unclear if Annunen is even a possibility. After Game 2 on Tuesday night, the series will shift back to Ball Arena for showdowns on Friday and Sunday.

The Avalanche better figure something out fast, or Alexandar Georgiev could be the primary reason yet another promising season ends way too early.

Avalanche

Jonathan Drouin Avalanche Jets...

Will Petersen

Ahead of the Jets series, Avalanche get absolutely brutal news

The team announced that forward Jonathan Drouin will miss the entire Round 1 Avalanche and Jets series with a "lower-body injury"

1 day ago

Pavel Francouz...

Will Petersen

Avs Stanley Cup hero Pavel Francouz officially calls it a career

Pavel Francouz was awesome for the Avalanche in the 2022 playoffs, relieving starter Darcy Kuemper after he suffered a nasty eye injury

2 days ago

Avalanche Jets schedule...

Will Petersen

Here’s the full schedule for the Avalanche and Jets in the first round

When do you need to be locked into your TV or headed downtown to catch the game? Here's the schedule between the Avalanche and Jets

3 days ago

Nathan MacKinnon...

Jake Shapiro

Torrid Nathan MacKinnon makes Avalanche franchise history

For 42 years Peter Stastny skated alone atop the Avs record book but Nathan MacKinnon on Thursday night made history

3 days ago

Zach Parise of the Colorado Avalanche...

Jake Shapiro

Former All-Star forward says he’ll retire after this Avalanche season

Zach Parise will play his 1,254th and final regular season game on Thursday as the Avalanche forward said he'll be retiring at season's end

4 days ago

Mikko Rantanen Avalanche...

Will Petersen

Despite recent slump, Avalanche slight favorites to win first series

Despite an 0-3 record against the Jets, including a brutal 7-0 loss, the oddsmakers have the Avalanche as slight favorites in the series

4 days ago

Alexandar Georgiev has another bad night, Avalanche lose Game 1