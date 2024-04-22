Alexandar Georgiev has another bad night, Avalanche lose Game 1

Colorado Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev gave up four goals on the first 10 shots of the game he faced on Sunday night, and the Avs are in a early playoff hole.

His night didn’t get any better from there.

The Winnipeg Jets took a 1-0 series lead with a 7-6 win, a wild game that saw the scored tied 3-3 after one period. But rather than head to the dressing room feeling good after beating Jets star net-minder Connor Hellebuyck three times, things were all square.

Winnipeg added a goal in the second period, a controversial one in the third and then essentially put it away. The Avalanche got two goals late from Artturi Lehkonen and Cale Makar, before Casey Mittelstadt made it 7-6 with 29 seconds to go. They didn’t get another good chance after that.

Valeri Nichushkin, Miles Wood and Nathan MacKinnon found the net early for Colorado. Adam Lowry scored on a 2-on-1 for the Jets in the second, a soft-goal let in by Georgiev, and one that helped them separate on the scoreboard.

Many fans were hoping Justus Annunen would be in the net for Game 1, but he didn’t even take the ice pregame. The Avalanche said Annunen was sick, so it’ll be curious to see if he’s an option on Tuesday night. Colorado dressed Arvid Holm as the backup, and he’s never appeared in an NHL contest. Georgiev finished with 16 saves and seven goals allowed. The Avalanche had 45 shots on the evening.

Georgiev also gave up four goals to the Jets eight days ago before getting pulled in the first period. He let in four straight to Vegas last Sunday, a brutal 4-3 OT loss. Annunen played the Avalanche’s season finale against the Oilers, an easy 5-1 win.

Now head coach Jared Bednar has some tough decisions to make, but again it’s unclear if Annunen is even a possibility. After Game 2 on Tuesday night, the series will shift back to Ball Arena for showdowns on Friday and Sunday.

The Avalanche better figure something out fast, or Alexandar Georgiev could be the primary reason yet another promising season ends way too early.