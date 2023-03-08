Avs head coach Jared Bednar reveals new details on Landeskog’s knee

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog has had two knee surgeries in the last year.

Apparently, they’re not related.

Head coach Jared Bednar revealed that curious detail after practice on Wednesday. Landeskog had surgery last March, before returning for all 20 postseason games, and then another surgery in October. Bednar admitted he’s not sure if Landeskog can return this year, another new wrinkle from the coach.

Bednar: “Do I think that he could easily come out of this and be fine? Yeah.” But also acknowledges the team is unsure when or if Landeskog will be available to return this season. “Only time will tell.” — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) March 8, 2023

That’s a lot to take in with not a lot of clarity. Did Landeskog hurt his knee in a different place in the playoffs, hence needing the second surgery? And if so, why did it not happen in July, but instead wait until October? Or did something happen in the offseason that tweaked the knee and required going under the knife again?

Those are answers we probably won’t get any time soon, because it’s hockey, and injury details are few and far between. The fact Bednar even shared the two surgeries weren’t related is notable. As is the fact Landeskog may not come back this season. That would be a huge blow to Colorado’s chances of going back-to-back and winning another Stanley Cup.

Landeskog hasn’t played a regular season game since March 10, 2022 in Carolina, so Friday will mark an entire calendar year without him skating in a contest that wasn’t in the playoffs. That’s a long time for the Avs to be missing their captain, but also shows how valuable he was in the Cup run a season ago. And frankly, how tough he was to grind out those 20 games.

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but the good news is Landeskog has been spotted skating recently. If the knee responds, the Avs could still get him back this year. That might be the lift they need to get over the top and repeat.

