Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
AVALANCHE

Avs head coach Jared Bednar reveals new details on Landeskog’s knee

Mar 8, 2023, 1:44 PM
Gabriel Landeskog...
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog has had two knee surgeries in the last year.

Apparently, they’re not related.

Head coach Jared Bednar revealed that curious detail after practice on Wednesday. Landeskog had surgery last March, before returning for all 20 postseason games, and then another surgery in October. Bednar admitted he’s not sure if Landeskog can return this year, another new wrinkle from the coach.

That’s a lot to take in with not a lot of clarity. Did Landeskog hurt his knee in a different place in the playoffs, hence needing the second surgery? And if so, why did it not happen in July, but instead wait until October? Or did something happen in the offseason that tweaked the knee and required going under the knife again?

Those are answers we probably won’t get any time soon, because it’s hockey, and injury details are few and far between. The fact Bednar even shared the two surgeries weren’t related is notable. As is the fact Landeskog may not come back this season. That would be a huge blow to Colorado’s chances of going back-to-back and winning another Stanley Cup.

Landeskog hasn’t played a regular season game since March 10, 2022 in Carolina, so Friday will mark an entire calendar year without him skating in a contest that wasn’t in the playoffs. That’s a long time for the Avs to be missing their captain, but also shows how valuable he was in the Cup run a season ago. And frankly, how tough he was to grind out those 20 games.

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but the good news is Landeskog has been spotted skating recently. If the knee responds, the Avs could still get him back this year. That might be the lift they need to get over the top and repeat.

***

Avalanche

Gabriel Landeskog, Erik Johnson...
Mike Evans

Which team has a better chance of winning a title – the Avs or Nuggets?

Both tenants at Ball Arena have a great chance of making deep playoff runs, but trying to guess which one will go further is tricky business
14 hours ago
Avs goal...
DMac

Avs’ Jared Bednar blasts boys then they get on track, shredding Sharks

The Colorado Avalanche got back on track Tuesday, slamming the San Jose Sharks 6-0 and ending a three-game skid
2 days ago
Erik Johnson...
Will Petersen

Jared Bednar has several Avalanche injury updates, good news on “EJ”

Health has been the story of the Avs season, but even navigating all those battles, it appears there's finally a light at the end of the tunnel
2 days ago
Gabriel Landeskog parade...
Will Petersen

Maybe the quiet trade deadline for the Avalanche was actually a good sign

A large chunk of people are mad at the Avalanche's front office for not doing "enough" at the trade deadline; those folks are looking at it all wrong
2 days ago
Alexandar Georgiev...
DMac

What is going on with Avs goalies, can Georgiev save the Cup champs?

The Avs needing to play their fourth-string goalie is just the tip for a team with possible looming questions between the pipes
3 days ago
Cale Makar...
Will Petersen

He’s back: After two concussions, Avalanche star Cale Makar will return

After missing Colorado's last five games, in which the team went 4-1, Makar is slated to play on Saturday afternoon in Dallas against the Stars
6 days ago
Avs head coach Jared Bednar reveals new details on Landeskog’s knee