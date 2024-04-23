What went wrong for the Avalanche against the Jets?
Apr 22, 2024, 8:10 PM
Mike Evans reacts to the shocking loss against the Winnipeg Jets and takes a look at what elements of the team, such as the Avs’ goaltending, are to blame for their loss.
Apr 22, 2024, 8:10 PM
Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev gave up four goals on the first 10 shots of the game he faced on Sunday, and things didn't get better
1 day ago
The team announced that forward Jonathan Drouin will miss the entire Round 1 Avalanche and Jets series with a "lower-body injury"
2 days ago
Pavel Francouz was awesome for the Avalanche in the 2022 playoffs, relieving starter Darcy Kuemper after he suffered a nasty eye injury
3 days ago
When do you need to be locked into your TV or headed downtown to catch the game? Here's the schedule between the Avalanche and Jets
4 days ago
For 42 years Peter Stastny skated alone atop the Avs record book but Nathan MacKinnon on Thursday night made history
4 days ago
Zach Parise will play his 1,254th and final regular season game on Thursday as the Avalanche forward said he'll be retiring at season's end
5 days ago