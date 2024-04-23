Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

What went wrong for the Avalanche against the Jets?

Apr 22, 2024, 8:10 PM

YouTube video

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Mike Evans reacts to the shocking loss against the Winnipeg Jets and takes a look at what elements of the team, such as the Avs’ goaltending, are to blame for their loss.

Avalanche

Alexandar Georgiev...

Will Petersen

Alexandar Georgiev has another bad night, Avalanche lose Game 1

Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev gave up four goals on the first 10 shots of the game he faced on Sunday, and things didn't get better

1 day ago

Jonathan Drouin Avalanche Jets...

Will Petersen

Ahead of the Jets series, Avalanche get absolutely brutal news

The team announced that forward Jonathan Drouin will miss the entire Round 1 Avalanche and Jets series with a "lower-body injury"

2 days ago

Pavel Francouz...

Will Petersen

Avs Stanley Cup hero Pavel Francouz officially calls it a career

Pavel Francouz was awesome for the Avalanche in the 2022 playoffs, relieving starter Darcy Kuemper after he suffered a nasty eye injury

3 days ago

Avalanche Jets schedule...

Will Petersen

Here’s the full schedule for the Avalanche and Jets in the first round

When do you need to be locked into your TV or headed downtown to catch the game? Here's the schedule between the Avalanche and Jets

4 days ago

Nathan MacKinnon...

Jake Shapiro

Torrid Nathan MacKinnon makes Avalanche franchise history

For 42 years Peter Stastny skated alone atop the Avs record book but Nathan MacKinnon on Thursday night made history

4 days ago

Zach Parise of the Colorado Avalanche...

Jake Shapiro

Former All-Star forward says he’ll retire after this Avalanche season

Zach Parise will play his 1,254th and final regular season game on Thursday as the Avalanche forward said he'll be retiring at season's end

5 days ago

What went wrong for the Avalanche against the Jets?