AVALANCHE

There’s an encouraging sign for Gabriel Landeskog’s Avs return

Mar 2, 2023, 1:30 PM | Updated: 1:38 pm
Gabriel Landeskog...
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

The last time we saw Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog on the ice he and his teammates were lifting Lord Stanley’s Cup; but a day after a win streak-snapping loss to the New Jersey Devils, Colorado’s captain was skating again.

Only recently have the Avs started to succeed in the absence of Landeskog as their up-and-down season has taken a turn for the better. Still, it’s no coincidence that Landy’s mere return to Denver happened at about the same time the team got hot. Clearly, the Avs missed their leader.

More importantly, Landeskog appears to be getting closer to making his 2022-2023 season debut. Landeskog actually hasn’t played in a regular-season game since March 10 of 2022 due to several injuries, the current one being knee surgery. Meaning Colorado has gone nearly a year without their captain—aside for his awesome 20-game Cup run where he lead the team with a plus-minus of plus 15 while tallying 22 points.

Landeskog’s team had the day off and many players took it just hours after losing to eastern power New Jersey.

Even if the Avs make a splash ahead of Friday’s 1 p.m. trade deadline Landeskog’s return will be the best addition the team can make. Avs fans will just have to hope the 23 games Colorado has left is enough time for Gabe to get back into the lineup and up to full speed.

