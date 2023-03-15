Report: Broncos nearly signed a big-time free agent wide receiver

The Denver Broncos are clearly trying to shake up their wide receiver room as part of an effort to overhaul their offense which was worst in the NFL last season.

Before free agency the Broncos were on the market, seeing if any of their competitors would nibble at the chance to get Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler. While nothing has materialized in moving any of Russell Wilson’s targets, Denver is expected to gain back Tim Patrick, who missed the entirety of last season and get more contributions from soon-to-be second-year tight end Greg Dulcich.

During free agency, Denver has started from the offensive line and gone back in the hope of bettering their attack. They’ve added two starters in Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey to better protect Wilson then picked up a blocking tight end. Denver has also now added a running back in Samaje Perine and a fullback in Mike Burton, who are expected to help Wilson get more time in the pocket.

But if the Broncos are focused on buying Wilson more time while at the same time shopping his weapons, what’s the plan?

Apparently, Denver was hot on the trail for former Packers wideout Allen Lazard. Jordan Schultz of The Score reports that before the Jets signed the 27-year-old to a four-year, $44 million deal with $22 million guaranteed, the Broncos were aggressively pursuing the smooth route-runner.

Lazard has spent all five of his seasons in Green Bay catching balls from Aaron Rodgers and is likely to keep his partner with the former MVP quarterback expected to sign in New York.

Lazard’s 20 career touchdowns are more than any scored by any of Wilson’s weapons so it’s clear why George Paton looked to add the big-bodied target.

Who wouldn’t the Broncos have signed or who they may have cut to open up cap space for Lazard is anyone’s guess, but it may have been trading one of those receivers. There are still some interesting targets for Wilson’s second year on the market, and one wonders if Paton will look again.

