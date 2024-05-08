Broncos release a quarterback before rookie minicamp

Ben DiNucci had his moments during training camp and the preseason last year.

But with the Denver Broncos needing enough practice repetitions to figure out the roles for Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson, there wasn’t room for the former XFL standout on the roster this time around.

The Broncos released DiNucci, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, ending the stint of a quarterback who, like many camp and preseason standouts, became a cult hero among some diehard fans and observers of the team.

The move comes two days before Broncos rookies, first-year players and tryout players begin this year’s rookie minicamp at Centura Health Training Center. It was at the same event last year that Ben DiNucci established renown that went beyond his performance level.

Coming off of a season with the XFL’s Seattle Dragons in which he led that league in most passing categories, DiNucci showed up for the rookie minicamp under the watchful eyes of controlling owner Greg Penner and coach Sean Payton.

Payton talked up DiNucci to Penner before the Saturday session — which saw DiNucci throw an interception to Drew Sanders right in front of Penner.

“I told Ben — I said, ‘You know, he owns Walmart. If it doesn’t work out here, I’m sure there’s a greeting opportunity somewhere at one of his local stores,’” Payton said after the practice.

“A good laugh,” DiNucci said after the practice.

And despite that interception, Ben DiNucci became the Broncos’ third quarterback, working on their practice squad. DiNucci did exactly what you’d want from a No. 3 quarterback.

“Nothing really flashy. He’s a good decision-maker, and he’s pretty accurate,” Payton said during training camp. “You know exactly what you’re getting, and his decisions and football I.Q. are really strong.”

He even had three elevations from the practice squad late in the season, although he wasn’t activated for any game. That allowed the Broncos to give DiNucci a service-time and pay bump.