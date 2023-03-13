Close
Broncos take another swing at solving their riddle at right tackle

Mar 13, 2023, 11:28 AM | Updated: 11:31 am
Mike McGlinchey...
(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
BY
Editor of Denver Sports

Donald Stephenson. Menelik Watson. Ja’Wuan James. Billy Turner.

The Broncos have certainly tried to find a right tackle in free agency. They just haven’t been very good at it, spending a lot of money on players who didn’t pan out. But those failures aren’t preventing them from taking another crack at it.

According to reports, Denver is adding one of the best right tackles available in free agency.

They’re breaking the bank, shelling out $87.5 million in a five-year deal, with $50 million guaranteed, per Ian Rapoport.

That would plug a huge hole on the offensive line, providing more protection for Russell Wilson. It’s also the second move the Broncos have made already in the trenches.

Dalton Risner, Graham Glasgow and Billy Turner are out. Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey are in. The remaking of the o-line is underway.

