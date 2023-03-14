Why the Broncos targeted Chris Manhertz for tight-end depth

Chris Manhertz might not register in the way that the Broncos’ offensive-line pickups do. But you need a blocking tight end. And in that regard, he fits nicely into Sean Payton’s initial thrust to overhaul the Broncos up front.

Thus, adding Manhertz made some sense as Payton reshapes the offense. He signed a deal first reported by KUSA-Ch. 9’s Mike Klis as $6 million over two years.

Last year, Manhertz ranked 8th among 30 tight ends with at least 40 pass-blocking snaps in pressure rate allowed, per the data compiled by ProFootballFocus.com. He also ranked 16th in run-blocking grade among 63 tight ends with at least 150 run-blocking snaps last year, per PFF.

So, the data shows what the film reveals — which is that the 6-foot-6, 256-pound tight end plays with power. And he’s grown as a blocker despite having no football experience when he first broke into the NFL in 2015 after playing basketball at Canisius.

Manhertz’s first break came from the Buffalo Bills, then coached by Rex Ryan. They gave him a 2015 tryout and kept him on through offseason work. That led to a training-camp invitation from Payton and the New Orleans Saints. Manhertz spent 2015 on their practice squad, then started 2016 on the 53-player roster before New Orleans waived him.

A five-season hitch with Carolina and two Jaguars seasons followed. And while he’s never caught more than 6 passes in a season, he’s started 49 career games — including 33 over the last three seasons. Manhertz started 12 of a possible 19 games — including playoffs — for the AFC South champion Jaguars last year.

With the addition of Manhertz, Eric Tomlinson appears likely to move on. Manhertz effectively fills the primary-blocker role at tight end held by Tomlinson last year.

***

