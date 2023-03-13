Close
BRONCOS

Report: Broncos shopping nearly all of their wide receivers on trade market

Mar 13, 2023, 11:15 AM
Courtland Sutton Jerry Jeudy...
(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos are open for business.

Specifically when it comes to the wide receiver position.

As NFL free agency opened on Monday morning, multiple reports mentioned Denver potentially trading a wideout this offseason. And with roster construction happening now, it could happen relatively soon.

Outside of Tim Patrick, that means the Broncos are essentially shopping all of their WRs on the trade market. Jerry Jeudy would probably be the most tempting for other teams, given he’s still on a rookie contract in 2023 and was Denver’s top wide receiver a season ago.

Jeudy caught 67 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns. It was his best year in the NFL of his young career, finally flashing some of that potential that made him so sought after coming out of Alabama in 2020. The Broncos spent their first-round draft selection on Jeudy that year and it appears the most smoke is around him.

Both reports make it clear the Broncos aren’t looking to give any of these receivers away — they want value in return. Courtland Sutton has a tough contract to move, but has also voiced he “wants to be where (he’s) wanted and appreciated.” KJ Hamler is a great story, but just can’t seem to stay healthy.

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but for now, it looks like new head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton could be making some serious WR roster tweaks.

