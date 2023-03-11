With trade rumors swirling, Courtland Sutton posts cryptic tweet

Courtland Sutton’s name has risen in trade rumors in recent weeks, and on Friday afternoon, he posted a tweet that sent Broncos Country, well, atwitter.

I just want to be where I’m wanted and appreciated. — Courtland Sutton♠️ (@SuttonCourtland) March 10, 2023

The Broncos, of course, did show $34.9 million worth of appreciation to the 6-year veteran wide receiver midway through the 2021 season, when they gave him a contract extension.

That extension came despite a rough start to the 2021 campaign, his first since tearing his ACL at Pittsburgh in Week 2 of the 2020 campaign.

Unfortunately for Sutton, his post-injury production has yet to approach his pre-injury form. His per-catch and per-game averages are down, along with his first-down rate and touchdown rate. He has just four touchdowns in 32 games since the injury.

Meanwhile, Jerry Jeudy emerged as a bona-fide potential WR1. And now with Sean Payton in place and the Broncos in need of draft capital, almost everyone is up for review.

The Broncos cut three players to clear cap space Friday. And while doing the same with Sutton isn’t viable for cap reasons, he could be on the trade market … and may not be feeling the love he once did from the team that drafted him and gave him a life-changing contract.

ESPN’s Diana Russini is reporting the Broncos are “not shopping” Sutton, but also potentially taking calls from other teams. This could explain Sutton’s mood and cryptic tweet.

Multiple teams have called the Denver Broncos to inquire about both Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, per sources.

I was told Denver is “not shopping them” but reminded every GM takes the call. https://t.co/PiP9GlJPz2 — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 11, 2023



