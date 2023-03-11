Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
BRONCOS

With trade rumors swirling, Courtland Sutton posts cryptic tweet

Mar 10, 2023, 5:50 PM | Updated: 6:29 pm
Courtland Sutton...
(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
BY
Senior Broncos Writer

Courtland Sutton’s name has risen in trade rumors in recent weeks, and on Friday afternoon, he posted a tweet that sent Broncos Country, well, atwitter.

The Broncos, of course, did show $34.9 million worth of appreciation to the 6-year veteran wide receiver midway through the 2021 season, when they gave him a contract extension.

That extension came despite a rough start to the 2021 campaign, his first since tearing his ACL at Pittsburgh in Week 2 of the 2020 campaign.

Unfortunately for Sutton, his post-injury production has yet to approach his pre-injury form. His per-catch and per-game averages are down, along with his first-down rate and touchdown rate. He has just four touchdowns in 32 games since the injury.

Meanwhile, Jerry Jeudy emerged as a bona-fide potential WR1. And now with Sean Payton in place and the Broncos in need of draft capital, almost everyone is up for review.

The Broncos cut three players to clear cap space Friday. And while doing the same with Sutton isn’t viable for cap reasons, he could be on the trade market … and may not be feeling the love he once did from the team that drafted him and gave him a life-changing contract.

(Update 6:29 p.m.) –

ESPN’s Diana Russini is reporting the Broncos are “not shopping” Sutton, but also potentially taking calls from other teams. This could explain Sutton’s mood and cryptic tweet.


***

Broncos

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 22: Kareem Jackson (22) of the Denver Broncos walks off of the field afte...
Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – March 10, 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Follow @CecilLammey
22 hours ago
Rod Smith Mike Shanahan...
Will Petersen

On 104.3 The Fan, Rod Smith compares Sean Payton to Mike Shanahan

Smith has high expectations for the former Super Bowl winner with the Saints, and even compared him to his championship coach
22 hours ago
Graham Glasgow...
Jake Shapiro

Report: Broncos cap-clearing party continues with another big move

The Broncos are clearing cap space ahead of free agency opening, cutting two players earlier Friday and adding another later
22 hours ago
Chase Edmonds...
Andrew Mason

As free agency nears, the Broncos make their first cap-clearing moves

The Broncos released Chase Edmonds and Ronald Darby, clearing over $15 million of salary-cap space as free agency draws nearer.
22 hours ago
Christian McCaffrey Max McCaffrey...
Will Petersen

One of the McCaffrey brothers lands a new coaching gig with the Dolphins

With a new coaching staff headed to Greeley to coach the UNC Bears, that meant Max McCaffrey needed to find a new gig
22 hours ago
Ben Jones...
Will Petersen

The Titans just cut a center the Broncos should probably take a look at

Ben Jones has been in the league since 2012 and has started 151 of 172 games, including every one he's played in since 2014
22 hours ago
With trade rumors swirling, Courtland Sutton posts cryptic tweet