Who will be on Sean Payton’s Denver Broncos coaching staff?

So far, here’s what we know about the staff Sean Payton is assembling:

MIKE WESTHOFF, ASSISTANT HEAD COACH

The longtime special-teams guru returns to the NFL after four seasons away. He last coached in the NFL as the Saints’ special-teams coach in 2017-18. This will be the 75-year-old Westhoff’s 42nd season in coaching and his 33rd in the NFL.

JOE LOMBARDI, TITLE TBD

KUSA-Ch. 9’s Mike Klis reported that the Broncos would bring aboard Lombardi in some capacity. Most recently the Los Angeles Chargers’ offensive coordinator, Lombardi worked 12 seasons under Payton in New Orleans. That included two separate stints as QB coach (2009-13 and 2016-20). The 51-year-old Lombardi is the grandson of legendary Green Bay and Washington head coach Vince Lombardi. Los Angeles dismissed Lombardi in favor of Kellen Moore after a fall-from-ahead wild-card loss in Jacksonville.

KEARY COLBERT, WIDE RECEIVERS

A Broncos wide receiver for two games in 2008, Colbert returns after a 13-season coaching career in college. His most recent stop was the University of Florida. Colbert worked eight seasons in two stints at his alma mater, USC. He also served as an offensive analyst under Nick Saban at Alabama for two seasons (2014-15).

DECLAN DOYLE, TIGHT ENDS

A former offensive assistant with the Saints from 2019-22, Doyle will make a level jump to guide the Broncos’ tight ends. Doyle also coached tight ends during Senior Bowl week this year. At the current time, he is the youngest position coach on the staff.

ZACH STRIEF, OFFENSIVE LINE

Following a 12-year (2006-17) playing career — all with the Saints, all under Payton — he joined the coaching ranks as New Orleans’ assistant-offensive-line coach in 2021, Payton’s final season on the Saints sideline. He remained in that position last year. Strief entered coaching after a three-season stint as the Saints’ radio play-by-play broadcaster.

DAVIS WEBB, QUARTERBACKS

Webb jumps straight from being a backup with the Giants to the coaching world. At 28, he is six years younger than Broncos QB Russell Wilson. Payton and Lombardi are likely to be heavily involved with quarterbacks, which will give Webb time to adjust to his new role.

LOGAN KILGORE, OFFENSIVE QUALITY CONTROL

Kilgore was a QB in Saints training camp and preseason in 2014 before playing five years in the CFL. He jumped to the coaching ranks in 2021 at Arkansas State before working a season at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans — the alma mater of Peyton Manning, his brothers Cooper and Eli, and his nephew and University of Texas QB Arch Manning.

VANCE JOSEPH, DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Joseph becomes the second ex-Broncos head coach to return to the staff as a coordinator in the last decade. The first — Wade Phillips in 2015 — was defensive coordinator in Houston when Joseph coached defensive backs there, from 2011-13. This will be his sixth season as a defensive coordinator after four years in Arizona (2019-22) and one in Miami (2016).

MARCUS DIXON, DEFENSIVE LINE

Hired last year to replace Bill Kollar, the 38-year-old Dixon is one of just two primary position coaches to survive the transition. He was the Rams’ assistant-defensive-line coach in 2021, earning a Super Bowl ring there.

GREG MANUSKY, INSIDE LINEBACKERS

The veteran coach’s experience includes 12 seasons as an NFL defensive coordinator: four with San Francisco (2007-10), one with the San Diego Chargers (2011), four in Indianapolis (2012-15) and three in Washington (2017-19). He coached inside linebackers with the Minnesota Vikings last season. This will be Manusky’s 21st NFL season as a coach and his 33rd NFL season overall, including a 12-season playing career. It will be his first time working with Payton. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported Manusky’s addition to the staff Feb. 23.

MICHAEL WILHOITE, OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS

Wilhoite joins the Broncos and reunites with Payton. He spent two seasons on the Saints staff under Payton — 2019 and 2020. He was a special-teams assistant and a defensive assistant in those years, respectively. The 36-year-old Wilhoite coached linebackers with the Chargers the last two seasons, but Brandon Staley dismissed him last month.

CHRISTIAN PARKER, DEFENSIVE BACKS

Parker will be the last position coach remaining from the Vic Fangio era, having joined the Broncos in 2021. The 31-year-old Parker previously worked on the Green Bay Packers’ staff.

BEN KOTWICA, SPECIAL TEAMS

Kotwica worked six seasons under Westhoff (2007-12) with the Jets before ascending to the special-teams coordinator role there in 2013. He handled the same role in Washington (2014-18) and Atlanta (2019-20). Last year, the 48-year-old Kotwica was Minnesota’s assistant special-teams coach.

CHRIS BANJO, ASSISTANT SPECIAL TEAMS

Banjo is “in line” to join the staff, Klis reported. Like Webb, Banjo would make the immediate transition from the playing field to the sideline. His 10-season career includes three years (2016-18) playing for Payton in New Orleans. The safety started 7 career games — including one for Joseph in Arizona last season. Most of his work came on special teams. Arizona released him Feb. 23.

DAN DALRYMPLE, STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING

New Orleans frequently ranked among the NFL’s leaders in fewest man-games missed by its players. Payton hopes Dalrymple, the strength-and-conditioning coach for Payton’s entire Saints stint, can help provide the same sort of endurance for his Broncos.

***

