Report: Sean Payton hiring Arch Manning’s former OC on Broncos staff

Logan Kilgore is a name that probably doesn’t mean much in Broncos Country.

But it’s one you’re going to need to know.

According to a report from Football Scoop on Wednesday, new Denver head coach Sean Payton is hiring Kilgore to join his staff as a quality control coach with the passing game. Why’s this interesting? Because Kilgore was the offensive coordinator at Newman School this past year, where he helped guide QB Arch Manning to a monster season.

Arch is former Broncos QB Peyton Manning’s nephew and the son of his brother, Cooper Manning. Arch is committed to play his college football at the University of Texas. He threw for 34 touchdowns and just two interceptions with Kilgore coaching him in 2022.

Kilgore left the school to take a job with Arkansas State as tight ends coach in December, but apparently will be leaving that gig to join the Broncos. Kilgore played six seasons in the Canadian Football League after a brief stint with the Saints at training camp in 2014. Hence his connection with Payton, the former head coach in New Orleans.

In other news, 104.3 The Fan and 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis is reporting the Broncos will hire Declan Doyle to coach tight ends. He was previously in New Orleans, as was Dan Dalrymple, who is “firmly in the mix” to be Denver’s strength and conditioning coach, according to Klis.

While we still wait on the big hires like offensive and defensive coordinator, a Manning connection is always an interesting one. Payton’s reportedly checked that box, as the rest of the staff starts to come into focus.

