Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
BRONCOS

Report: Sean Payton hiring Arch Manning’s former OC on Broncos staff

Feb 15, 2023, 12:10 PM
Arch Manning...
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

Logan Kilgore is a name that probably doesn’t mean much in Broncos Country.

But it’s one you’re going to need to know.

According to a report from Football Scoop on Wednesday, new Denver head coach Sean Payton is hiring Kilgore to join his staff as a quality control coach with the passing game. Why’s this interesting? Because Kilgore was the offensive coordinator at Newman School this past year, where he helped guide QB Arch Manning to a monster season.

Arch is former Broncos QB Peyton Manning’s nephew and the son of his brother, Cooper Manning. Arch is committed to play his college football at the University of Texas. He threw for 34 touchdowns and just two interceptions with Kilgore coaching him in 2022.

Kilgore left the school to take a job with Arkansas State as tight ends coach in December, but apparently will be leaving that gig to join the Broncos. Kilgore played six seasons in the Canadian Football League after a brief stint with the Saints at training camp in 2014. Hence his connection with Payton, the former head coach in New Orleans.

In other news, 104.3 The Fan and 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis is reporting the Broncos will hire Declan Doyle to coach tight ends. He was previously in New Orleans, as was Dan Dalrymple, who is “firmly in the mix” to be Denver’s strength and conditioning coach, according to Klis.

While we still wait on the big hires like offensive and defensive coordinator, a Manning connection is always an interesting one. Payton’s reportedly checked that box, as the rest of the staff starts to come into focus.

***

Broncos

Rob Gronkowski...
Will Petersen

Is there actually smoke with Sean Payton, Rob Gronkowski and the Broncos?

The future Hall of Famer didn't play in 2022, and appears to still be retired, but that isn't stopping Payton from playfully recruiting him
15 hours ago
Justin Outten...
Will Petersen

The coach who got the most out of Russell Wilson is leaving the Broncos

Offensive coordinator Justin Outten called plays the final two games of the season, contests in which the Broncos scored 24 and 31 points
2 days ago
Garett Bolles...
Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – February 14, 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey talks about why he loves Broncos HC Sean Payton. However, the system Payton wants to run (spread/power) cannot happen without much better talent acquisition from GM George Paton. Can Paton find Payton the offensive line to make his system work? Find out in today’s show. Follow @CecilLammey
2 days ago
Sean Payton...
James Merilatt

Sean Payton already has plans that differ from Nathaniel Hackett

During an interview with Pat McAfee at the Super Bowl, the Broncos new head coach was adamant about how his team will prep for the season
2 days ago
Derek Carr...
Will Petersen

Raiders officially cut Derek Carr, who’s the next QB to join the AFC West?

Aaron Rodgers or Lamar Jackson joining the Raiders would be a disaster, as either would make Russell Wilson the fourth best QB in the division
2 days ago
Russell Wilson Garett Bolles...
James Merilatt

History shows that Russell Wilson can have a bounce back season in 2023

In the last 25 years, there have been 10 quarterback who have enjoyed career years and found the Fountain of Youth after the age of 30
2 days ago
Report: Sean Payton hiring Arch Manning’s former OC on Broncos staff