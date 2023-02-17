Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
BRONCOS

Report: Ben Kotwica set to become Broncos’ special teams coordinator

Feb 17, 2023, 11:57 AM | Updated: 3:59 pm
Ben Kotwica...
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos will need their special teams to be much better in 2023.

New head coach Sean Payton may have found the man for the job. A report out of Washington says the choice will be Ben Kotwica, who spent five seasons with their NFL team as special teams coordinator from 2014-2018.

Kotwica was the special teams coordinator with the Jets in 2013 and also the Falcons in 2019 and 2020. He spent this past season with the Minnesota Vikings as an assistant special teams coach.

The Broncos fired special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes after just 15 games in 2022; the move happened the same day former head coach Nathaniel Hackett was let go. By some metrics, Denver had the worst special teams in the NFL at that point. Interim head coach Jerry Rosburg, who had previous special teams experience, pointed that out as a big factor for firing Stukes.

Former Saints STC Mike Westhoff tweeted on Thursday he was headed to Denver to meet with Sean Payton, but it looks like Kotwica will be the choice. Westhoff may very well still have a role on the staff, although Kotwica will likely be the top boss of the special teams unit. 104.3 The Fan and 9NEWS insider Mike Klis speculated as much on Friday as well.

Update (3:59 p.m.) –

ESPN’s Jeff Legwold confirmed both hires, with Kotwica being assigned the coordinator role and Westhoff an assistant head-coaching job with a focus on special teams.

***

Broncos

Rex Ryan...
Nate Jackson

Rex Ryan would play a big role in the Broncos mission to “fix Russ”

Having a defensive coordinator who would push the much-maligned quarterback every day in practice would be good for all involved
16 hours ago
Vance Joseph...
Will Petersen

Report: Cardinals let Vance Joseph go, set to interview for Broncos DC job

Josina Anderson reports Joseph will try to fly to Colorado late Thursday night and "things are moving fast" between VJ and Denver
2 days ago
Rex Ryan...
Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – February 16, 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey breaks down the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: is Rex Ryan the favorite to be the Broncos defensive coordinator, why the leaks are stopping at UC Health Training Center, how new Broncos HC Sean Payton is going to correct the culture in Denver, plus more! […]
2 days ago
Mike Westhoff...
Will Petersen

Former special teams coach with Payton says he will “meet up” with old friend

Mike Westhoff, who has more than 25 years of coaching experience as a special teams coordinator, is headed to Denver to meet up with Payton
2 days ago
Sean Payton...
Jake Shapiro

Sean Payton’s plan for short-yardage situations revealed, exploiting a quirky rule

New Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton watched the Super Bowl and sees something he could take advantage of apparently
2 days ago
Kris Richard...
Will Petersen

Another name joins growing list of Broncos defensive coordinator candidates

Kris Richard worked with Broncos head coach Sean Payton in New Orleans during the 2021 season as the defensive backs coach
2 days ago
Report: Ben Kotwica set to become Broncos’ special teams coordinator