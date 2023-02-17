Report: Ben Kotwica set to become Broncos’ special teams coordinator

The Denver Broncos will need their special teams to be much better in 2023.

New head coach Sean Payton may have found the man for the job. A report out of Washington says the choice will be Ben Kotwica, who spent five seasons with their NFL team as special teams coordinator from 2014-2018.

Ben Kotwica set to take over as special teams coordinator for Denver Broncos, per source. Previous stops with the Jets and in Washington, spent last year in Minnesota. Sharp guy joining an experienced staff for Sean Payton and the Broncos — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 17, 2023

Kotwica was the special teams coordinator with the Jets in 2013 and also the Falcons in 2019 and 2020. He spent this past season with the Minnesota Vikings as an assistant special teams coach.

The Broncos fired special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes after just 15 games in 2022; the move happened the same day former head coach Nathaniel Hackett was let go. By some metrics, Denver had the worst special teams in the NFL at that point. Interim head coach Jerry Rosburg, who had previous special teams experience, pointed that out as a big factor for firing Stukes.

Former Saints STC Mike Westhoff tweeted on Thursday he was headed to Denver to meet with Sean Payton, but it looks like Kotwica will be the choice. Westhoff may very well still have a role on the staff, although Kotwica will likely be the top boss of the special teams unit. 104.3 The Fan and 9NEWS insider Mike Klis speculated as much on Friday as well.

Update (3:59 p.m.) –

ESPN’s Jeff Legwold confirmed both hires, with Kotwica being assigned the coordinator role and Westhoff an assistant head-coaching job with a focus on special teams.

Have been told Mike Westhoff has signed deal to be assistant head coach for Broncos and will oversee special teams with Ben Kotwica having been hired as special teams coordinator… And Kotwica is now second former helicopter pilot to be Broncos ST coach — so was Mike Priefer. — Jeff Legwold (@Jeff_Legwold) February 17, 2023

