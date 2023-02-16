Another name joins growing list of Broncos defensive coordinator candidates

All of a sudden, the Broncos search for a defensive coordinator is starting to feel like it did for a head coach.

This is getting a little crazy.

On Wednesday night, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Rex Ryan had emerged as a “top candidate” for the job. A couple of hours later, 9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan Broncos insider Mike Klis said Denver will pursue former head coach and Cardinals DC Vance Joseph.

Well, with no hire still announced, Rapoport added a new name to the list on Thursday, while noting Ryan is still the “favorite” in his eyes.

Add another name to the #Broncos DC list: Former #Saints co-DC Kris Richard had interviewed for the Denver DC job, source says. Rex Ryan is considered the favorite. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 16, 2023

Richard worked with Broncos head coach Sean Payton in New Orleans during the 2021 season as the defensive backs coach. He was the co-defensive coordinator in 2022, but he and the team parted ways earlier this month. Clearly, the connection to Payton helps, and earned him an interview with the Broncos.

Richard played in the NFL with four teams from 2002-2007, suiting up for the Seahawks, Dolphins, 49ers and Raiders. He joined the coaching ranks right after, heading to USC to be a graduate assistant before joining Seattle as an assistant defensive backs coach. He worked his way up with the Seahawks, coordinating their defense from 2015-2017.

His journey then took him to Dallas to coach the defensive backs of the Cowboys before eventually landing in New Orleans. The 43-year-old played his college ball at Southern California under Paul Hackett (sound familiar?) and Pete Carroll.

We’ll see where this journey ends, but for now, it sounds like Payton is doing his due diligence to find the right candidate.

