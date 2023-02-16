Report: Rex Ryan a ‘top candidate’ to become Broncos defensive coordinator

A few days after we first learned of the Broncos interest in Rex Ryan, things appear to becoming serious.

New head coach Sean Payton interviewed Ryan for the defensive coordinator job over the weekend, and now NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting Ryan has emerged as “a top candidate” for the gig.

Comeback? Rex Ryan has emerged as a top candidate for the #Broncos defensive coordinator job, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Ryan has been on ESPN after being fired by the #Bills in 2016. If all goes well, he could be headed back in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/pkPzR7SY1D — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 16, 2023

Usually a top NFL insider doesn’t run with something like this unless it’s on the verge of happening, so news of the hire could become official very soon… provided there’s no last-minute snag in negotiations.

Ryan has previous experience as a defensive coordinator, serving that role with several college football programs before taking it on with the Ravens from 2005-2008. That led him to become the head coach of the Jets from 2009-2014 then the leader of the Bills from 2015-2016.

Ryan’s best seasons were with New York early on, as they went to back-to-back AFC Title Games in 2009 and 2010. He won just 15 games with Buffalo before being fired and making the transition to television.

But Payton isn’t asking Ryan to be the head coach, it’s be the DC role that makes him intriguing. He led some great defenses in Baltimore over the years, and was on the defensive staff as D-line coach when they won the Super Bowl in 2001. There’s no question he’s an expert when it comes to running an NFL defense.

Ryan is the second person we’ve heard of to interview for the defensive coordinator job, as Payton has also spoken with Seahawks assistant Sean Desai. Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was thought to be in the running, but he took the same gig in Minnesota.

Now it appears like Ryan is likely to be the choice, with an announcement potentially in the near future.

