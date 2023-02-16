Close
Report: A big twist, as the Broncos are now looking at Vance Joseph for DC

Feb 15, 2023, 9:50 PM | Updated: 10:04 pm
Vance Joseph...
(Photo by Joe Amon/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
(Photo by Joe Amon/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

Just when we thought Rex Ryan was going to be the guy, maybe he’s not?

The Broncos are looking for a new defensive coordinator, and that may not be Ryan. Vance Joseph could be coming back to Denver, according to a new report from 104.3 The Fan and 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis.

Joseph was Denver’s head coach from 2017-18, posting a career record of 11-21 in that position. He went on to be the defensive coordinator of the Arizona Cardinals from 2019-2022, but could be on the outs as Jonathan Gannon looks to bring in a new staff, as Klis reported.

The Broncos were underwhelming during the “VJ” era, but his prowess as a defensive mind remains respected around the NFL. Still, this could be a bit awkward, as he never lived up to the hype to replace Super Bowl 50 head coach and champion Gary Kubiak.

Joseph was succeeded by Vic Fangio and eventually Nathaniel Hackett, in which neither guy could lead Denver to the playoffs. The Broncos still haven’t played a postseason game since Kubiak retired, one year after they won the whole thing.

If anything is clear, the DC role remains fluid, and new head coach Sean Payton is exploring all options.

