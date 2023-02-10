Close
NUGGETS

Nikola Jokic is still topping MVP race and will still be lone Nugget in ASG

Feb 10, 2023
Denver Sports Analyst

Nikola Jokic is still pacing the NBA’s MVP race, according to NBA.com and Basketball Reference’s MVP Tracker.

Jokic is the only MVP in league history to have never played with an All-Star, let alone a two-time MVP and possibly soon-to-be three-time MVP. Jokic’s two standout teammates, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon were both passed over after the NBA announced injury replacements for the game on Friday.

The Denver Nuggets lead the western conference and have the second-most wins in the league, and yet the No. 2, No. 3,  No. 4 and No. 6 seeds in the west all have two All-Stars to just Jokic representing the Mile High City. This fact alone either deepens and helps Jokic’s MVP candidacy or comes as a massive snub to the Nuggets.

If the season ended today, Jokic would join former league MVPs Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook as the only players in league history to average a triple-double. Jokic is doing it more efficiently than his two peers, scoring 24.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 10.1 assists per game while having a true shooting percentage of 70% on the season.

Jokic’s league-leading 19th triple-double came earlier this week as Denver sped past the T-Wolves, the Nuggets are undefeated this season in those nearly 20 contests. Both NBA.com and Basketball Reference have Giannis Antetokounmpo climbing closer behind Jokic. The last back-to-back MVP winner is playing some really good ball the past few weeks since Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday returned from injury.

Meanwhile, Murray—Jokic’s co-star—is now up over 20 points and 5.8 assists per game on the season in 45 games played. Gordon, who is more of a role player but has been phenomenal in that, is 17 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists per game in his career season. Nuggets bench boss Micheal Malone, who will coach the game in Utah campaigned for each hard recently.

Instead, it’s Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, Toronto’s Pascal Siakam and Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox headed to Salt Lake City later this month. All three players are having great seasons but two are playing for middling teams and the other already has a player going to Utah.

